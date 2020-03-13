All apartments in Chula Vista
1541 Marion Court
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

1541 Marion Court

1541 Marion Court · No Longer Available
Location

1541 Marion Court, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1541 Marion Court Available 11/28/19 1541 Marion Court - Home for Rent - Tenant Planet is proud to present this wonderful home in sunny Otay Ranch. This nearly 3000 square foot house features 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms, a laundry room, AC and an attached 2 car garage. The master suite features a jacuzzi tub, stand up shower and walk in closet. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this amazing house your home!

To schedule a showing, Please fill out our free application online.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2697711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1541 Marion Court have any available units?
1541 Marion Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1541 Marion Court have?
Some of 1541 Marion Court's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1541 Marion Court currently offering any rent specials?
1541 Marion Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 Marion Court pet-friendly?
No, 1541 Marion Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1541 Marion Court offer parking?
Yes, 1541 Marion Court does offer parking.
Does 1541 Marion Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1541 Marion Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 Marion Court have a pool?
No, 1541 Marion Court does not have a pool.
Does 1541 Marion Court have accessible units?
No, 1541 Marion Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 Marion Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1541 Marion Court does not have units with dishwashers.
