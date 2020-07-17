All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated March 19 2019

1534 Caminito Sicilia

1534 Caminito Sicilia · No Longer Available
Location

1534 Caminito Sicilia, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Land Swap

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
Beautiful Home in Gated Community! - Located in the Summit of Eastlake, this home has been remodeled and is move in ready. It is light and bright and offers 4 Bedrooms with a bonus room (2 master bedrooms), 3 baths, open concept kitchen and family area, 2 car garage + street parking, and a large relaxing patio area. Featured upgrades- maple hardwood flooring, country white kitchen cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, new carpet, plantation shutters, central forced heat and air, ceiling fans, and much more truly a must see!!

Stable owner, minimum 1 year lease, available first week of Dec 15th, no pets, deposit is equal to 1 month rent, not accepting section 8.

We ask that you view the YouTube video to see if it meets your needs https://youtu.be/dxHtigwiV9o

For more information and to view other properties we have available visit http://ppmsandiego.com/available-rentals/

Call Steve with Premier Properties Management to view this outstanding home (619) 370-3660
CA BRE# 01921889

(RLNE3244536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1534 Caminito Sicilia have any available units?
1534 Caminito Sicilia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1534 Caminito Sicilia have?
Some of 1534 Caminito Sicilia's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1534 Caminito Sicilia currently offering any rent specials?
1534 Caminito Sicilia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1534 Caminito Sicilia pet-friendly?
No, 1534 Caminito Sicilia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1534 Caminito Sicilia offer parking?
Yes, 1534 Caminito Sicilia offers parking.
Does 1534 Caminito Sicilia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1534 Caminito Sicilia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1534 Caminito Sicilia have a pool?
No, 1534 Caminito Sicilia does not have a pool.
Does 1534 Caminito Sicilia have accessible units?
No, 1534 Caminito Sicilia does not have accessible units.
Does 1534 Caminito Sicilia have units with dishwashers?
No, 1534 Caminito Sicilia does not have units with dishwashers.
