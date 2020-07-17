1534 Caminito Sicilia

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 garage

Beautiful Home in Gated Community! - Located in the Summit of Eastlake, this home has been remodeled and is move in ready. It is light and bright and offers 4 Bedrooms with a bonus room (2 master bedrooms), 3 baths, open concept kitchen and family area, 2 car garage + street parking, and a large relaxing patio area. Featured upgrades- maple hardwood flooring, country white kitchen cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, new carpet, plantation shutters, central forced heat and air, ceiling fans, and much more truly a must see!!



Stable owner, minimum 1 year lease, available first week of Dec 15th, no pets, deposit is equal to 1 month rent, not accepting section 8.



We ask that you view the YouTube video to see if it meets your needs https://youtu.be/dxHtigwiV9o



For more information and to view other properties we have available visit http://ppmsandiego.com/available-rentals/



Call Steve with Premier Properties Management to view this outstanding home (619) 370-3660

CA BRE# 01921889



(RLNE3244536)