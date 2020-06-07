Amenities
1515 Glenwood Springs Rd Available 08/20/19 Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Otay Ranch! - LISTING DETAIL
This large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in the desirable Otay Ranch community. This home offers, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a spacious yard, a large kitchen with beautiful island. Home is located in a quiet neighborhood close to shops, restaurants, and all major freeways including 805 and 125.
This large 3 bed 2.5 bath 2466 sqft home features:
* Attached nursery or home office
* AC in unit
* Central Home Vacuum
* Spacious Pantry
* Large Kitchen Island
* Spacious Yard
* TWO Fireplaces
* Hardwood floors
* Large Windows
* Close to Park , schools and major freeways
BONUS: Two Car Garage
BONUS: Washer/Dryer included with rental
Address: 1515 Glenwood Springs Chula Vista, CA 91913
Security Deposit Same As Rent
Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Water/Trash, Power, Cable and Phone
No Smoking allowed in this property
No Pets allowed in this property
