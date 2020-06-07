Amenities

1515 Glenwood Springs Rd Available 08/20/19 Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Otay Ranch! - LISTING DETAIL



This large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in the desirable Otay Ranch community. This home offers, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a spacious yard, a large kitchen with beautiful island. Home is located in a quiet neighborhood close to shops, restaurants, and all major freeways including 805 and 125.



This large 3 bed 2.5 bath 2466 sqft home features:

* Attached nursery or home office

* AC in unit

* Central Home Vacuum

* Spacious Pantry

* Large Kitchen Island

* Spacious Yard

* TWO Fireplaces

* Hardwood floors

* Large Windows

* Close to Park , schools and major freeways

BONUS: Two Car Garage

BONUS: Washer/Dryer included with rental



Address: 1515 Glenwood Springs Chula Vista, CA 91913

Security Deposit Same As Rent

Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Water/Trash, Power, Cable and Phone

No Smoking allowed in this property

No Pets allowed in this property



To find out more about this home EMAIL EMAIL EMAIL EMAIL:

Please add address in subject line

Chris Vasilakis

BRE License #01861996

christinavasilakis@yahoo.com

Advent Property Management

http://www.adventmgmt.com



