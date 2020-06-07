All apartments in Chula Vista
1515 Glenwood Springs Rd

1515 Glenwood Springs Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1515 Glenwood Springs Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

1515 Glenwood Springs Rd Available 08/20/19 Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Otay Ranch! - LISTING DETAIL

This large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in the desirable Otay Ranch community. This home offers, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a spacious yard, a large kitchen with beautiful island. Home is located in a quiet neighborhood close to shops, restaurants, and all major freeways including 805 and 125.

This large 3 bed 2.5 bath 2466 sqft home features:
* Attached nursery or home office
* AC in unit
* Central Home Vacuum
* Spacious Pantry
* Large Kitchen Island
* Spacious Yard
* TWO Fireplaces
* Hardwood floors
* Large Windows
* Close to Park , schools and major freeways
BONUS: Two Car Garage
BONUS: Washer/Dryer included with rental

Address: 1515 Glenwood Springs Chula Vista, CA 91913
Security Deposit Same As Rent
Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Water/Trash, Power, Cable and Phone
No Smoking allowed in this property
No Pets allowed in this property

To find out more about this home EMAIL EMAIL EMAIL EMAIL:
Please add address in subject line
Chris Vasilakis
BRE License #01861996
christinavasilakis@yahoo.com
Advent Property Management
http://www.adventmgmt.com

(RLNE4998354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Glenwood Springs Rd have any available units?
1515 Glenwood Springs Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 Glenwood Springs Rd have?
Some of 1515 Glenwood Springs Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 Glenwood Springs Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Glenwood Springs Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Glenwood Springs Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1515 Glenwood Springs Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1515 Glenwood Springs Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1515 Glenwood Springs Rd offers parking.
Does 1515 Glenwood Springs Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1515 Glenwood Springs Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Glenwood Springs Rd have a pool?
No, 1515 Glenwood Springs Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Glenwood Springs Rd have accessible units?
No, 1515 Glenwood Springs Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Glenwood Springs Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 Glenwood Springs Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
