1435 Claude Lane #1

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage pool air conditioning basketball court

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities basketball court parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Centralized Chula Vista Condo - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome-style condo with an open floorplan is central to all things Chula Vista. The unit features a kitchen with all appliances included, stacked washer and dryer as well as an attached 1-car garage with one additional spot. The community features recreational areas, community swimming pools, a spa, and basketball courts. This property is nearby to a plethora of near-by parks, shopping centers and schools for all ages. It is surrounded by a terrain with pre-paved walking trails and a bridge that takes you directly to the Otay Ranch Town Centre.



Included Utilities: Tenant pays all.

Pet Policy: Cat, Dogs under 35lbs okay for additional $25 monthly.



AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.



$40 application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.



Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.



If applicable **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing!



*****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY*****



AMG Props

www.amgprops.com

AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com

619-304-9503



(RLNE3196328)