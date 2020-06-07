All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1435 Claude Lane #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1435 Claude Lane #1
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

1435 Claude Lane #1

1435 Claude Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Otay Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1435 Claude Lane, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Centralized Chula Vista Condo - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome-style condo with an open floorplan is central to all things Chula Vista. The unit features a kitchen with all appliances included, stacked washer and dryer as well as an attached 1-car garage with one additional spot. The community features recreational areas, community swimming pools, a spa, and basketball courts. This property is nearby to a plethora of near-by parks, shopping centers and schools for all ages. It is surrounded by a terrain with pre-paved walking trails and a bridge that takes you directly to the Otay Ranch Town Centre.

Included Utilities: Tenant pays all.
Pet Policy: Cat, Dogs under 35lbs okay for additional $25 monthly.

AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.

$40 application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.

Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.

If applicable **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing!

*****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY*****

AMG Props
www.amgprops.com
AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com
619-304-9503

(RLNE3196328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 Claude Lane #1 have any available units?
1435 Claude Lane #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1435 Claude Lane #1 have?
Some of 1435 Claude Lane #1's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1435 Claude Lane #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1435 Claude Lane #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 Claude Lane #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1435 Claude Lane #1 is pet friendly.
Does 1435 Claude Lane #1 offer parking?
Yes, 1435 Claude Lane #1 offers parking.
Does 1435 Claude Lane #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1435 Claude Lane #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 Claude Lane #1 have a pool?
Yes, 1435 Claude Lane #1 has a pool.
Does 1435 Claude Lane #1 have accessible units?
No, 1435 Claude Lane #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 Claude Lane #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1435 Claude Lane #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Sunbow Villas
750 Paso de Luz
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Villa Marina
652 Moss St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College