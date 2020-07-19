All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1396 S Creekside Dr

1396 S Creekside Dr S · No Longer Available
Location

1396 S Creekside Dr S, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
Description

Gorgeous large single family home in Eastlake! Beautiful single-family home with large backyard complete with a built in BBQ area and enclosed sunroom, a 2-car attached garage and additional 1-car attached garage, TWO upstairs bonus rooms, and custom floorplan. Spacious living room with fireplace, a formal dining area, additional family room with second fireplace, large kitchen with natural wood cabinetry, granite counters, walk in pantry, stainless appliances, gas range top and double oven, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. The large Master Bedroom has a huge walk-in closet, and Master Bath features dual vanities, tub and separate shower enclosure. Additional interior features include 1 bedroom and 1 full bath on 1st floor, master bedroom and additional two bedrooms and two bonus rooms on second floor, tile, laminate and carpet flooring, recessed lighting, front-load washer and dryer.
Amenities

Air Conditioning
Washer & Dryer
Yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1396 S Creekside Dr have any available units?
1396 S Creekside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1396 S Creekside Dr have?
Some of 1396 S Creekside Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1396 S Creekside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1396 S Creekside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1396 S Creekside Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1396 S Creekside Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1396 S Creekside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1396 S Creekside Dr offers parking.
Does 1396 S Creekside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1396 S Creekside Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1396 S Creekside Dr have a pool?
No, 1396 S Creekside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1396 S Creekside Dr have accessible units?
No, 1396 S Creekside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1396 S Creekside Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1396 S Creekside Dr has units with dishwashers.
