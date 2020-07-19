1396 S Creekside Dr

Amenities

Gorgeous large single family home in Eastlake! Beautiful single-family home with large backyard complete with a built in BBQ area and enclosed sunroom, a 2-car attached garage and additional 1-car attached garage, TWO upstairs bonus rooms, and custom floorplan. Spacious living room with fireplace, a formal dining area, additional family room with second fireplace, large kitchen with natural wood cabinetry, granite counters, walk in pantry, stainless appliances, gas range top and double oven, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. The large Master Bedroom has a huge walk-in closet, and Master Bath features dual vanities, tub and separate shower enclosure. Additional interior features include 1 bedroom and 1 full bath on 1st floor, master bedroom and additional two bedrooms and two bonus rooms on second floor, tile, laminate and carpet flooring, recessed lighting, front-load washer and dryer.

