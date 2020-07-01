137 Walnut Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Newly-Renovated 2- Br. Chula Vista Home - Nice 2-bedroom detached home with a 2-car carport. Hardwood floors throughout. Big living room. Includes refrigerator and stainless steel sinks. New 2" planation-style window blinds on all windows. New tub enclosure. Ceiling fans. Fenced yard. Big storage shed with laundry hook-ups. Across street from spacious neighborhood park.



Small pet (under 25 lbs) considered upon approval with increase of deposit.



1-year lease.

No cosigners.



Call Northcutt Properties, Inc. for appointment to see (858-505-1300).



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older).

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property

and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory

credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If your application is approved, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rental contract/rent must begin within 2 weeks from the date you are approved (subject to availability of property).



