Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
137 Walnut Dr.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

137 Walnut Dr.

137 Walnut Dr · No Longer Available
Location

137 Walnut Dr, Chula Vista, CA 91911

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Newly-Renovated 2- Br. Chula Vista Home - Nice 2-bedroom detached home with a 2-car carport. Hardwood floors throughout. Big living room. Includes refrigerator and stainless steel sinks. New 2" planation-style window blinds on all windows. New tub enclosure. Ceiling fans. Fenced yard. Big storage shed with laundry hook-ups. Across street from spacious neighborhood park.

Small pet (under 25 lbs) considered upon approval with increase of deposit.

1-year lease.
No cosigners.

Call Northcutt Properties, Inc. for appointment to see (858-505-1300).

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older).
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property
and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory
credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If your application is approved, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rental contract/rent must begin within 2 weeks from the date you are approved (subject to availability of property).

(RLNE3781776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Walnut Dr. have any available units?
137 Walnut Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 137 Walnut Dr. have?
Some of 137 Walnut Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Walnut Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
137 Walnut Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Walnut Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 137 Walnut Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 137 Walnut Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 137 Walnut Dr. offers parking.
Does 137 Walnut Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 Walnut Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Walnut Dr. have a pool?
No, 137 Walnut Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 137 Walnut Dr. have accessible units?
No, 137 Walnut Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Walnut Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 Walnut Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

