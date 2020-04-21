All apartments in Chula Vista
1330 LITTLE LAKE STREET

1330 Little Lake Street · No Longer Available
Location

1330 Little Lake Street, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
volleyball court
Available NOW, Call today!! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath - Enjoy your new 3 bedroom, 2 .5 bathroom, private back, attached two car garage. Our beautiful community is nestled away in the Otay Ranch master-planned neighborhood with convenient access to major highways, shopping and outdoor recreation. With amenities to enjoy, you'll find that our setting really is the perfect blend of access and sanctuary.

Amenities:
Walk-In Closet
Washer/Dryer Hook ups
9 Foot Ceilings
Granite Kitchen Counter tops
Microwave
Cable Available
Fireplace
Central Air/Heating
Complete Window Covering Package
Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring
Pantry*
Range

Community Amenities:
Private Garages
Picnic Area with Barbecue
Ping Pong
Basketball Court
Volleyball Court
Pool*
Easy Access to Freeways
Covered Parking
Children's Play Area
Beautiful Landscaping
Billiards
Easy Access to Shopping
On-Call Maintenance
Gas Outdoor Fireplace
Access to Public Park - Santa Venetia
Clubhouse

Don't let this one slip away, IT WILL NOT LAST!

Minimum Requirements:
FICO credit score of 600 or greater
Monthly income of 2.5 times the rent that can be verified

Please give us a call for more information at 619-298-7724 or email us!

http://www.allpointsrealestate.com/rental_listings

(RLNE5072057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 LITTLE LAKE STREET have any available units?
1330 LITTLE LAKE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1330 LITTLE LAKE STREET have?
Some of 1330 LITTLE LAKE STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 LITTLE LAKE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1330 LITTLE LAKE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 LITTLE LAKE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1330 LITTLE LAKE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1330 LITTLE LAKE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1330 LITTLE LAKE STREET offers parking.
Does 1330 LITTLE LAKE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1330 LITTLE LAKE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 LITTLE LAKE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1330 LITTLE LAKE STREET has a pool.
Does 1330 LITTLE LAKE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1330 LITTLE LAKE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 LITTLE LAKE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1330 LITTLE LAKE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
