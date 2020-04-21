1330 LITTLE LAKE STREET

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters microwave range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage volleyball court

Available NOW, Call today!! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath - Enjoy your new 3 bedroom, 2 .5 bathroom, private back, attached two car garage. Our beautiful community is nestled away in the Otay Ranch master-planned neighborhood with convenient access to major highways, shopping and outdoor recreation. With amenities to enjoy, you'll find that our setting really is the perfect blend of access and sanctuary.



Amenities:

Walk-In Closet

Washer/Dryer Hook ups

9 Foot Ceilings

Granite Kitchen Counter tops

Microwave

Cable Available

Fireplace

Central Air/Heating

Complete Window Covering Package

Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring

Pantry*

Range



Community Amenities:

Private Garages

Picnic Area with Barbecue

Ping Pong

Basketball Court

Volleyball Court

Pool*

Easy Access to Freeways

Covered Parking

Children's Play Area

Beautiful Landscaping

Billiards

Easy Access to Shopping

On-Call Maintenance

Gas Outdoor Fireplace

Access to Public Park - Santa Venetia

Clubhouse



Don't let this one slip away, IT WILL NOT LAST!



Minimum Requirements:

FICO credit score of 600 or greater

Monthly income of 2.5 times the rent that can be verified



Please give us a call for more information at 619-298-7724 or email us!



http://www.allpointsrealestate.com/rental_listings



(RLNE5072057)