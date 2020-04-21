1330 LITTLE LAKE STREET

Amenities
Available NOW, Call today!! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath - Enjoy your new 3 bedroom, 2 .5 bathroom, private back, attached two car garage. Our beautiful community is nestled away in the Otay Ranch master-planned neighborhood with convenient access to major highways, shopping and outdoor recreation. With amenities to enjoy, you'll find that our setting really is the perfect blend of access and sanctuary.
Amenities:
Walk-In Closet
Washer/Dryer Hook ups
9 Foot Ceilings
Granite Kitchen Counter tops
Microwave
Cable Available
Fireplace
Central Air/Heating
Complete Window Covering Package
Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring
Pantry*
Range
Community Amenities:
Private Garages
Picnic Area with Barbecue
Ping Pong
Basketball Court
Volleyball Court
Pool*
Easy Access to Freeways
Covered Parking
Children's Play Area
Beautiful Landscaping
Billiards
Easy Access to Shopping
On-Call Maintenance
Gas Outdoor Fireplace
Access to Public Park - Santa Venetia
Clubhouse
Minimum Requirements:
FICO credit score of 600 or greater
Monthly income of 2.5 times the rent that can be verified
Please give us a call for more information at 619-298-7724 or email us!
http://www.allpointsrealestate.com/rental_listings
(RLNE5072057)