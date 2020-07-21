All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

1325 Santa Diana Road Unit 1

1325 Santa Diana Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1325 Santa Diana Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
coffee bar
media room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
media room
Military Welcome! - Military Welcome!! Ready for occupancy! Located in one of Otay Ranch's newest developments "Tosara", this 2,342 sq ft tri-level condo features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms+ attached 2 car garage. The entire 3rd level is loft/ family room with a bedroom and full bath. The 2nd level offers master bedroom suite plus 2 bedrooms and full bath. The entry level living area and kitchen has easy to care for ceramic tile, large walk-in food/ storage pantry, 1/2 bath and direct access to the garage.Washer, dryer & refrigerator are included. In this neighborhood friendly development you may walk to nearby schools, coffee shops, restaurants and parks, major shopping outlets and movie theater. Call us now for an appointment to see this beautiful home.

(RLNE4995832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 Santa Diana Road Unit 1 have any available units?
1325 Santa Diana Road Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1325 Santa Diana Road Unit 1 have?
Some of 1325 Santa Diana Road Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 Santa Diana Road Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Santa Diana Road Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Santa Diana Road Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1325 Santa Diana Road Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1325 Santa Diana Road Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1325 Santa Diana Road Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 1325 Santa Diana Road Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1325 Santa Diana Road Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Santa Diana Road Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1325 Santa Diana Road Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1325 Santa Diana Road Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1325 Santa Diana Road Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Santa Diana Road Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1325 Santa Diana Road Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
