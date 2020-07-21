1325 Santa Diana Road Unit 1

Amenities

in unit laundry garage coffee bar media room refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage media room

Military Welcome! - Military Welcome!! Ready for occupancy! Located in one of Otay Ranch's newest developments "Tosara", this 2,342 sq ft tri-level condo features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms+ attached 2 car garage. The entire 3rd level is loft/ family room with a bedroom and full bath. The 2nd level offers master bedroom suite plus 2 bedrooms and full bath. The entry level living area and kitchen has easy to care for ceramic tile, large walk-in food/ storage pantry, 1/2 bath and direct access to the garage.Washer, dryer & refrigerator are included. In this neighborhood friendly development you may walk to nearby schools, coffee shops, restaurants and parks, major shopping outlets and movie theater. Call us now for an appointment to see this beautiful home.



(RLNE4995832)