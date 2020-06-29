1320 Roush Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

Large 3 bedroom home with loft and large backyard in Otay Ranch/Sun Bow Community - AVAILABLE MAY 1ST. This beautiful 2,300 sq. ft. home is located in the last subdivision of SunBow right before Otay Ranch Communities. Home features a large, landscaped backyard with private patio area, AC and fireplace. There is a large, open kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Separate living and family rooms. All three bedrooms are located upstairs along with a spacious loft that could be used as an entertainment room or office. Laundry room is also located upstairs. 2 car garage with plenty of driveway parking and storage space. Minutes to the 805 freeway and very close to Otay Ranch Town Center, Otay Ranch High School and blocks from Hedenkamp Elementary School. 20 minutes to Coronado and 32nd Street Military Bases. Pets negotiable with owners approval.



Please visit www.CWPropertyManagement.com to inquire about this property and submit a prospective tenant questionnaire.



(RLNE3893503)