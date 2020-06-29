All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1320 Roush Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1320 Roush Drive
Last updated May 3 2020 at 10:38 AM

1320 Roush Drive

1320 Roush Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Sunbowl
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1320 Roush Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Sunbowl

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large 3 bedroom home with loft and large backyard in Otay Ranch/Sun Bow Community - AVAILABLE MAY 1ST. This beautiful 2,300 sq. ft. home is located in the last subdivision of SunBow right before Otay Ranch Communities. Home features a large, landscaped backyard with private patio area, AC and fireplace. There is a large, open kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Separate living and family rooms. All three bedrooms are located upstairs along with a spacious loft that could be used as an entertainment room or office. Laundry room is also located upstairs. 2 car garage with plenty of driveway parking and storage space. Minutes to the 805 freeway and very close to Otay Ranch Town Center, Otay Ranch High School and blocks from Hedenkamp Elementary School. 20 minutes to Coronado and 32nd Street Military Bases. Pets negotiable with owners approval.

Please visit www.CWPropertyManagement.com to inquire about this property and submit a prospective tenant questionnaire.

(RLNE3893503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Roush Drive have any available units?
1320 Roush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 Roush Drive have?
Some of 1320 Roush Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 Roush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Roush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Roush Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 Roush Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1320 Roush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1320 Roush Drive offers parking.
Does 1320 Roush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 Roush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Roush Drive have a pool?
No, 1320 Roush Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Roush Drive have accessible units?
No, 1320 Roush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Roush Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 Roush Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunbow Villas
750 Paso de Luz
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Sund Apartments
1145 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Country Apartments
1486 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Contessa @ Otay Ranch
1924 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91913

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College