1315 Canon Perdido Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Rent includes: clubhouse access, pool, gym, and community center, RO water system, water softener system, landscape services. This upgraded 5 Bedroom and 3 Bathroom beauty is on a premium lot w/ panoramic views! Built in 2015. Open floor-plan w/ gourmet kitchen & granite-slab counter tops, huge island, cherry wood cabinetry & stainless-steel appliances, gorgeous engineered wood flooring, recessed lights, full-size upstairs laundry & more! Large Master BR w/ huge Master BA & walk-in closet.Refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, range, washer and dryer come with the property and is yours to use.



Sorry, no pets at this time.

The community features a brand new club house with a lap pool, jacuzzi, kid pool, BBQ area, recreational and exercise room. Walking distance to parks, elementary and high school. Close to Otay Ranch shopping & schools, 805 freeway & toll-roads.