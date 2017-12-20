All apartments in Chula Vista
1315 Canon Perdido Street

1315 Canon Perdido Street · No Longer Available
Location

1315 Canon Perdido Street, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Rent includes: clubhouse access, pool, gym, and community center, RO water system, water softener system, landscape services. This upgraded 5 Bedroom and 3 Bathroom beauty is on a premium lot w/ panoramic views! Built in 2015. Open floor-plan w/ gourmet kitchen & granite-slab counter tops, huge island, cherry wood cabinetry & stainless-steel appliances, gorgeous engineered wood flooring, recessed lights, full-size upstairs laundry & more! Large Master BR w/ huge Master BA & walk-in closet.Refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, range, washer and dryer come with the property and is yours to use.

Sorry, no pets at this time.
The community features a brand new club house with a lap pool, jacuzzi, kid pool, BBQ area, recreational and exercise room. Walking distance to parks, elementary and high school. Close to Otay Ranch shopping & schools, 805 freeway & toll-roads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 Canon Perdido Street have any available units?
1315 Canon Perdido Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1315 Canon Perdido Street have?
Some of 1315 Canon Perdido Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 Canon Perdido Street currently offering any rent specials?
1315 Canon Perdido Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 Canon Perdido Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1315 Canon Perdido Street is pet friendly.
Does 1315 Canon Perdido Street offer parking?
Yes, 1315 Canon Perdido Street offers parking.
Does 1315 Canon Perdido Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1315 Canon Perdido Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 Canon Perdido Street have a pool?
Yes, 1315 Canon Perdido Street has a pool.
Does 1315 Canon Perdido Street have accessible units?
No, 1315 Canon Perdido Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 Canon Perdido Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1315 Canon Perdido Street has units with dishwashers.

