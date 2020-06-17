1246 Balboa Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

2 BR/ 2.5 BA 1025 SQFT Rancho Del Rey/ Chula Vista Townhouse *** $500 off first month's rent *** - Beautiful Condo in the gated community of Bolero in Rancho Del Rey. This property features an open floor plan with wood flooring. The home opens up to a private patio. The property includes access to a community pool. The property is conveniently located near Voyager Park and has easy access to the 125 Toll Road.



Terms:



1 Year Lease

Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability



Tenant pays: All Utilities



Pets: Under 25 lbs



HomeTeam Property Management

CalBRE Lic. #01888927



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



$45.00 nonrefundable application fee per applicant



HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws



