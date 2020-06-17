All apartments in Chula Vista
Location

1246 Balboa Circle, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rancho - Del Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1246 Balboa Circle · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
2 BR/ 2.5 BA 1025 SQFT Rancho Del Rey/ Chula Vista Townhouse *** $500 off first month's rent *** - Beautiful Condo in the gated community of Bolero in Rancho Del Rey. This property features an open floor plan with wood flooring. The home opens up to a private patio. The property includes access to a community pool. The property is conveniently located near Voyager Park and has easy access to the 125 Toll Road.

*** 500.00 off first month rent ***
Terms:

1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant pays: All Utilities

Pets: Under 25 lbs

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

$45.00 nonrefundable application fee per applicant

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE5556167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1246 Balboa Circle have any available units?
1246 Balboa Circle has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1246 Balboa Circle have?
Some of 1246 Balboa Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1246 Balboa Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1246 Balboa Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1246 Balboa Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1246 Balboa Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1246 Balboa Circle offer parking?
No, 1246 Balboa Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1246 Balboa Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1246 Balboa Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1246 Balboa Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1246 Balboa Circle has a pool.
Does 1246 Balboa Circle have accessible units?
No, 1246 Balboa Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1246 Balboa Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1246 Balboa Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
