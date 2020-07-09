All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

1240 Silverado Drive

1240 Silverado Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1240 Silverado Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Greens

Amenities

garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous two-story home on golf course! - Gorgeous two story home located in an award winning golf course community! Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with one bedroom, one bath on the lower level. Large backyard with amazing golf course views, high ceilings with an abundance of natural light, 2 fireplaces and 3 car garage. Walking distance to schools, accessibility to pool and community spa. Located near restaurants, shopping, freeway access and much more! Available January 1, 2020, long term rental, unfurnished. Call today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5399117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 Silverado Drive have any available units?
1240 Silverado Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1240 Silverado Drive have?
Some of 1240 Silverado Drive's amenities include garage, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 Silverado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1240 Silverado Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 Silverado Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1240 Silverado Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1240 Silverado Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1240 Silverado Drive offers parking.
Does 1240 Silverado Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 Silverado Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 Silverado Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1240 Silverado Drive has a pool.
Does 1240 Silverado Drive have accessible units?
No, 1240 Silverado Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 Silverado Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1240 Silverado Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

