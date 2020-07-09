1240 Silverado Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous two-story home on golf course! - Gorgeous two story home located in an award winning golf course community! Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with one bedroom, one bath on the lower level. Large backyard with amazing golf course views, high ceilings with an abundance of natural light, 2 fireplaces and 3 car garage. Walking distance to schools, accessibility to pool and community spa. Located near restaurants, shopping, freeway access and much more! Available January 1, 2020, long term rental, unfurnished. Call today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5399117)