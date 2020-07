Amenities

pet friendly garage pool basketball court tennis court guest parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities basketball court parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly tennis court

4 br, 2 car garage in Eastlake Greens - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in the Eastlake Greens. The master bedroom has spectacular views of the golf course. 2 car garage and plenty of guest parking space in a gated community. Access to the country club and Augusta Park and Dolphin beach. Amenities include: Pool, jacuzzi, tennis court, sand volley ball, basket ball courts, parks, trails and golf course. Close to schools and shopping.



(RLNE4963171)