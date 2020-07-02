1185 Elm Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2 Bed, 1 Bath House in Chula Vista! - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House in Chula Vista. New paint, new flooring, and new appliances. Also comes with washer/dryer. Large, spacious, private backyard. New Wall Heater. Close to schools, shopping, freeways, and parks.



UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Single story. New hardwood flooring, Long gated driveway can fit cars/trucks for off street parking. Washer/Dryer. 1 Pet OK on approval. No Smoking. Gardener Included.



One Year Lease



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount

Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Good Rental References



GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.



Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals



(RLNE5340390)