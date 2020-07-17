118 E Palomar St.

Amenities

SPACIOUS HOME WITH GREAT BACKYARD IN CHULA VISTA! - Looking for a SPACIOUS home with a beautiful back yard?! This home is for YOU! It has nothing but space and is perfect for entertaining with 3 whole living and family rooms.



It has a total of 5 roomy bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and a garage with a driveway! The property comes with fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Beautiful white clean kitchen with the hip white brick walls in dining area.



The backyard is lusciously green equipped with patio and perfect for bbqs and lots of space for fun outdoors activities on the lawn. The front yard is low maintenance with amazing landscaping.



This property is close to Palomar and Kellogg Elementary School, and Castle Park Middle School and High School. Its minutes away from the 805 freeway, Restaurants, and Shopping.



To request additional information, schedule a showing, or request assistance with our online applications, please call Jessica Hawkins at: (619) 300-6564 or email her at: jhawk@amanica.com



Applications are available 24/7 on our website: www.Amanica.com



Applicant Requirements include: 12-month lease, fair credit, Renters Insurance, NO past evictions or judgments, verifiable documented income needs to be 2.5 times the rent, and verification of proof of income/employment and rental history will be conducted.



Amanica Real Estate & Property Management

1450 Harbor Island Dr. #G-10, San Diego, CA 92101 www.Amanica.com

BRE #967449 | Corp BRE #1523568

Office: (619) 300-6564 | Fax: (951) 924-3666



No Cats Allowed



