All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 118 E Palomar St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
118 E Palomar St.
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

118 E Palomar St.

118 East Palomar Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Castle Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

118 East Palomar Street, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Castle Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
SPACIOUS HOME WITH GREAT BACKYARD IN CHULA VISTA! - Looking for a SPACIOUS home with a beautiful back yard?! This home is for YOU! It has nothing but space and is perfect for entertaining with 3 whole living and family rooms.

It has a total of 5 roomy bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and a garage with a driveway! The property comes with fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Beautiful white clean kitchen with the hip white brick walls in dining area.

The backyard is lusciously green equipped with patio and perfect for bbqs and lots of space for fun outdoors activities on the lawn. The front yard is low maintenance with amazing landscaping.

This property is close to Palomar and Kellogg Elementary School, and Castle Park Middle School and High School. Its minutes away from the 805 freeway, Restaurants, and Shopping.

To request additional information, schedule a showing, or request assistance with our online applications, please call Jessica Hawkins at: (619) 300-6564 or email her at: jhawk@amanica.com

Applications are available 24/7 on our website: www.Amanica.com

Applicant Requirements include: 12-month lease, fair credit, Renters Insurance, NO past evictions or judgments, verifiable documented income needs to be 2.5 times the rent, and verification of proof of income/employment and rental history will be conducted.

Amanica Real Estate & Property Management
1450 Harbor Island Dr. #G-10, San Diego, CA 92101 www.Amanica.com
BRE #967449 | Corp BRE #1523568
Office: (619) 300-6564 | Fax: (951) 924-3666

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5160031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 E Palomar St. have any available units?
118 E Palomar St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 E Palomar St. have?
Some of 118 E Palomar St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 E Palomar St. currently offering any rent specials?
118 E Palomar St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 E Palomar St. pet-friendly?
No, 118 E Palomar St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 118 E Palomar St. offer parking?
Yes, 118 E Palomar St. offers parking.
Does 118 E Palomar St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 E Palomar St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 E Palomar St. have a pool?
No, 118 E Palomar St. does not have a pool.
Does 118 E Palomar St. have accessible units?
No, 118 E Palomar St. does not have accessible units.
Does 118 E Palomar St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 E Palomar St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Elan Casa Mar
575 D Street
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChula Vista 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College