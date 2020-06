Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool

Beautiful Chula Vista Home - Offered by KRC Realty - Rich Farmer Team - This is an amazing new development in Chula Vista and must see. Very few rentals in this area. This community features two pools, community center, a weight room and lots more.The home has all the upgrades and is surround sound ready. Plank flooring and lush carpeting makes this home great for entertaining.



The back yard is finished with mature trees and hard-scaping.



Freeway close and minutes from stores and restaurants. CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING 760-992-3350



(RLNE5785849)