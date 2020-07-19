1057 Camino Atajo

Amenities

garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

RANCHO DEL REY / CHULA VISTA GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM HOUSE! - You will fall in love with this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Rancho del Rey!! This 2 story home has so much to offer! Open living room and dining room, lots of windows and light. Family room with fireplace, breakfast nook area in kitchen. Kitchen has newer flooring installed, lots of cabinets, gas stove. Master bedroom has walk in closet, double sink vanity area. All 4 bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor. Central A/C, forced air heat, and fireplace! Gardener service is included, 2 car attached garage plus driveway for extra parking space! Excellent location! Close to Southwestern College and many other top rated schools. Minutes away from 805 freeway for a quick commute!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3780151)