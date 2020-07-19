All apartments in Chula Vista
1057 Camino Atajo

1057 Camino Atajo
Location

1057 Camino Atajo, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rancho - Del Rey

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RANCHO DEL REY / CHULA VISTA GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM HOUSE! - You will fall in love with this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Rancho del Rey!! This 2 story home has so much to offer! Open living room and dining room, lots of windows and light. Family room with fireplace, breakfast nook area in kitchen. Kitchen has newer flooring installed, lots of cabinets, gas stove. Master bedroom has walk in closet, double sink vanity area. All 4 bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor. Central A/C, forced air heat, and fireplace! Gardener service is included, 2 car attached garage plus driveway for extra parking space! Excellent location! Close to Southwestern College and many other top rated schools. Minutes away from 805 freeway for a quick commute!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3780151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1057 Camino Atajo have any available units?
1057 Camino Atajo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1057 Camino Atajo have?
Some of 1057 Camino Atajo's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1057 Camino Atajo currently offering any rent specials?
1057 Camino Atajo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1057 Camino Atajo pet-friendly?
No, 1057 Camino Atajo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1057 Camino Atajo offer parking?
Yes, 1057 Camino Atajo offers parking.
Does 1057 Camino Atajo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1057 Camino Atajo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1057 Camino Atajo have a pool?
No, 1057 Camino Atajo does not have a pool.
Does 1057 Camino Atajo have accessible units?
No, 1057 Camino Atajo does not have accessible units.
Does 1057 Camino Atajo have units with dishwashers?
No, 1057 Camino Atajo does not have units with dishwashers.
