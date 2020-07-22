Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage

1013 Camino Levante Available 03/01/20 Beautiful Upgraded 4 Bedroom House in Chula Vista! Community Pool and Gym! - This Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath home in Chula Vista is located in the Village of Escaya. The 2 story home has easy access to the 805 freeway. It has a fully upgraded kitchen, granite counter tops, tile floors downstairs, 2 car garage, community gym and pool. Just wait until you see this HUGE master bedroom and bath with a soak tub.



12 month lease term

Utilities: Resident must pay for all utilities.

Laundry: Washer/Dryer in unit

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Central AC, Dishwasher

Parking: 2 Car Garage

Two pets considered. Weight Limit 60 lbs. $20 pet screening fee applies. Upon approval, an additional $100.00 pet processing fee applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.



Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!

To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com



CA BRE Lic. #00935682



(RLNE5471262)