Chula Vista, CA
1013 Camino Levante
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

1013 Camino Levante

1013 Camino Levante · No Longer Available
Location

1013 Camino Levante, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Eastlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
1013 Camino Levante Available 03/01/20 Beautiful Upgraded 4 Bedroom House in Chula Vista! Community Pool and Gym! - This Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath home in Chula Vista is located in the Village of Escaya. The 2 story home has easy access to the 805 freeway. It has a fully upgraded kitchen, granite counter tops, tile floors downstairs, 2 car garage, community gym and pool. Just wait until you see this HUGE master bedroom and bath with a soak tub.

12 month lease term
Utilities: Resident must pay for all utilities.
Laundry: Washer/Dryer in unit
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Central AC, Dishwasher
Parking: 2 Car Garage
Two pets considered. Weight Limit 60 lbs. $20 pet screening fee applies. Upon approval, an additional $100.00 pet processing fee applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE5471262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Camino Levante have any available units?
1013 Camino Levante doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1013 Camino Levante have?
Some of 1013 Camino Levante's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 Camino Levante currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Camino Levante is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Camino Levante pet-friendly?
Yes, 1013 Camino Levante is pet friendly.
Does 1013 Camino Levante offer parking?
Yes, 1013 Camino Levante offers parking.
Does 1013 Camino Levante have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1013 Camino Levante offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Camino Levante have a pool?
Yes, 1013 Camino Levante has a pool.
Does 1013 Camino Levante have accessible units?
No, 1013 Camino Levante does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Camino Levante have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 Camino Levante has units with dishwashers.
