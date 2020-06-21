All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:18 PM

914 Begonia

914 Begonia Court · (619) 977-8699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

914 Begonia Court, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1766 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous single level on an elevated, peaceful lot sitting on a cul-de-sac in the beautiful Spinnaker Hills development of Carlsbad. Beautiful improvements & flowing living spaces for the ultimate in SoCal living. Entertainers delight w/all the amenities of a chefs kitchen combined w/a serene outdoor patio & gardens. The best of all worlds...close to the beach, I-5, award winning schools, shopping & more. Quick walk to Batiquitos Lagoon and its extensive hiking trail system. Impeccably maintained!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Begonia have any available units?
914 Begonia has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 Begonia have?
Some of 914 Begonia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Begonia currently offering any rent specials?
914 Begonia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Begonia pet-friendly?
No, 914 Begonia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 914 Begonia offer parking?
Yes, 914 Begonia does offer parking.
Does 914 Begonia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 914 Begonia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Begonia have a pool?
No, 914 Begonia does not have a pool.
Does 914 Begonia have accessible units?
No, 914 Begonia does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Begonia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 Begonia has units with dishwashers.
