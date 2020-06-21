914 Begonia

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous single level on an elevated, peaceful lot sitting on a cul-de-sac in the beautiful Spinnaker Hills development of Carlsbad. Beautiful improvements & flowing living spaces for the ultimate in SoCal living. Entertainers delight w/all the amenities of a chefs kitchen combined w/a serene outdoor patio & gardens. The best of all worlds...close to the beach, I-5, award winning schools, shopping & more. Quick walk to Batiquitos Lagoon and its extensive hiking trail system. Impeccably maintained!