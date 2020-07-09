All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

900 Caminito Madrigal

900 Caminito Madrigal · No Longer Available
Location

900 Caminito Madrigal, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Light and comfortable Bright two story END unit with a park view. Granite slab counters , custom maple cabinets with cushion glide drawers. Pergo flooring, new carpet, and freshly updated bathrooms make this a perfect property. HOA fees include water, trash, electricity for garage and LAUNDRY- yes FREE laundry. Top Rated schools and close to freeway access and beaches. Home is now un-occupied and ready rent

Utilities Included: Water Trash

Appliances Included: Stove Refrigerator Dishwasher Disposal Dryer Garage Door Opener Microwave Refrigerator Community Washer and Dryer

Free laundry outside of unit, two car parking one garage and one open with pass. Additional parking on street.

Cats Allowed: Yes
Dogs Allowed: Small Only 30 pounds or less

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available 8/26/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Caminito Madrigal have any available units?
900 Caminito Madrigal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 Caminito Madrigal have?
Some of 900 Caminito Madrigal's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Caminito Madrigal currently offering any rent specials?
900 Caminito Madrigal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Caminito Madrigal pet-friendly?
Yes, 900 Caminito Madrigal is pet friendly.
Does 900 Caminito Madrigal offer parking?
Yes, 900 Caminito Madrigal offers parking.
Does 900 Caminito Madrigal have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 Caminito Madrigal does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Caminito Madrigal have a pool?
No, 900 Caminito Madrigal does not have a pool.
Does 900 Caminito Madrigal have accessible units?
No, 900 Caminito Madrigal does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Caminito Madrigal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 Caminito Madrigal has units with dishwashers.

