900 Caminito Madrigal

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Light and comfortable Bright two story END unit with a park view. Granite slab counters , custom maple cabinets with cushion glide drawers. Pergo flooring, new carpet, and freshly updated bathrooms make this a perfect property. HOA fees include water, trash, electricity for garage and LAUNDRY- yes FREE laundry. Top Rated schools and close to freeway access and beaches. Home is now un-occupied and ready rent



Utilities Included: Water Trash



Appliances Included: Stove Refrigerator Dishwasher Disposal Dryer Garage Door Opener Microwave Refrigerator Community Washer and Dryer



Free laundry outside of unit, two car parking one garage and one open with pass. Additional parking on street.



Cats Allowed: Yes

Dogs Allowed: Small Only 30 pounds or less



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available 8/26/18



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.