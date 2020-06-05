7948 Represa Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This desirable 3bd/2ba 1,679 sf ranch style home is located in Carlsbad within the exclusive Rancho Ponderosa community. The open floorplan of this single level home features a professionally designed backyard with a shade trellis and gazebo to enjoy the Mediterranean climate that this area is known for. A short drive from the Carlsbad beach scene and within the award-winning Encinitas Union and San Dieguito school districts make this a great family home. The oversized 2-car garage features storage cabinets, an overhead loft allowing for expanded storage and energy efficient washer/dryer units. The formal living and family rooms both feature large windows, sliders, vaulted ceilings and central AC powered by a prolific solar panel system. The large family room with breakfast bar is adjacent to a recently renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cherry cabinetry, gas stove, stainless steel appliances and a large window positioned for the morning sunrise. There is a Water Filtration System that provides clean and great tasting water while the Solar panels deliver efficient energy at a HUGE savings to the occupants. The family room has a large glass slider that opens up to the private patio offering full views of the professionally designed backyard. The wood grain flooring blends well with the plush carpeting in the bedrooms and the entire house was just painted.

The master suite has an adjoined private office or sitting room depending on your needs with a large plantation ceiling fan. The 2 guest bedrooms feature large windows, ceiling fans and closet organizers providing ample storage for clothing. Central heating/AC system serves to mitigate any spikes in the normally mild climate and with solar panels generating ample amounts of electricity that deliver extremely reasonable electricity bills.

The secluded neighborhood is within walking distance to 3 well apportioned neighborhood parks, featuring lush lawns, basketball court, child play areas and picnic areas ensconced with old growth shade trees. This home is just a short distance from several championship golf courses, premium shopping, restaurants, city parks and award-winning Encinitas Union and San Dieguito school districts. All that and just a bike ride from Moonlight Beach make this home your little slice of paradise.

Available for occupancy September 30 at $3,400/MO rent for a 1-year lease. Contact Jim Scanlon at Scanlon Realty Management, LLC to schedule a private viewing. 760-889-4343.

CalBRE 01950837