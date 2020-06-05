All apartments in Carlsbad
7948 Represa Circle

7948 Represa Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7948 Represa Circle, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This desirable 3bd/2ba 1,679 sf ranch style home is located in Carlsbad within the exclusive Rancho Ponderosa community. The open floorplan of this single level home features a professionally designed backyard with a shade trellis and gazebo to enjoy the Mediterranean climate that this area is known for. A short drive from the Carlsbad beach scene and within the award-winning Encinitas Union and San Dieguito school districts make this a great family home. The oversized 2-car garage features storage cabinets, an overhead loft allowing for expanded storage and energy efficient washer/dryer units. The formal living and family rooms both feature large windows, sliders, vaulted ceilings and central AC powered by a prolific solar panel system. The large family room with breakfast bar is adjacent to a recently renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cherry cabinetry, gas stove, stainless steel appliances and a large window positioned for the morning sunrise. There is a Water Filtration System that provides clean and great tasting water while the Solar panels deliver efficient energy at a HUGE savings to the occupants. The family room has a large glass slider that opens up to the private patio offering full views of the professionally designed backyard. The wood grain flooring blends well with the plush carpeting in the bedrooms and the entire house was just painted.
The master suite has an adjoined private office or sitting room depending on your needs with a large plantation ceiling fan. The 2 guest bedrooms feature large windows, ceiling fans and closet organizers providing ample storage for clothing. Central heating/AC system serves to mitigate any spikes in the normally mild climate and with solar panels generating ample amounts of electricity that deliver extremely reasonable electricity bills.
The secluded neighborhood is within walking distance to 3 well apportioned neighborhood parks, featuring lush lawns, basketball court, child play areas and picnic areas ensconced with old growth shade trees. This home is just a short distance from several championship golf courses, premium shopping, restaurants, city parks and award-winning Encinitas Union and San Dieguito school districts. All that and just a bike ride from Moonlight Beach make this home your little slice of paradise.
Available for occupancy September 30 at $3,400/MO rent for a 1-year lease. Contact Jim Scanlon at Scanlon Realty Management, LLC to schedule a private viewing. 760-889-4343.
CalBRE 01950837

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7948 Represa Circle have any available units?
7948 Represa Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7948 Represa Circle have?
Some of 7948 Represa Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7948 Represa Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7948 Represa Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7948 Represa Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 7948 Represa Circle is pet friendly.
Does 7948 Represa Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7948 Represa Circle offers parking.
Does 7948 Represa Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7948 Represa Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7948 Represa Circle have a pool?
No, 7948 Represa Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7948 Represa Circle have accessible units?
No, 7948 Represa Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7948 Represa Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7948 Represa Circle has units with dishwashers.
