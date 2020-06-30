7787 Caminito Monarca

Amenities

Gorgeous and fully upgraded 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo in Monarch Villas near The Forum Shops. Amenities included: Gated community, Patio deck, Central heat/air, Fireplace, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Stainless steel appliances, Updated kitchen, Updated bathrooms, New windows and paint before move in date, Washer and dryer included, One car garage & additional parking space, Pool, Jacuzzi, and Tennis court. Utilities included: Trash, water, and sewer. Is pet (small) friendly. Date Available: Apr 1st 2020. $2,795/month rent. $2,795 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Stone Real Estate Solutions at 760-612-8060 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.