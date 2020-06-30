All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:14 AM

7787 Caminito Monarca

7787 Caminito Monarca · No Longer Available
Location

7787 Caminito Monarca, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous and fully upgraded 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo in Monarch Villas near The Forum Shops. Amenities included: Gated community, Patio deck, Central heat/air, Fireplace, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Stainless steel appliances, Updated kitchen, Updated bathrooms, New windows and paint before move in date, Washer and dryer included, One car garage & additional parking space, Pool, Jacuzzi, and Tennis court. Utilities included: Trash, water, and sewer. Is pet (small) friendly. Date Available: Apr 1st 2020. $2,795/month rent. $2,795 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Stone Real Estate Solutions at 760-612-8060 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7787 Caminito Monarca have any available units?
7787 Caminito Monarca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7787 Caminito Monarca have?
Some of 7787 Caminito Monarca's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7787 Caminito Monarca currently offering any rent specials?
7787 Caminito Monarca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7787 Caminito Monarca pet-friendly?
Yes, 7787 Caminito Monarca is pet friendly.
Does 7787 Caminito Monarca offer parking?
Yes, 7787 Caminito Monarca offers parking.
Does 7787 Caminito Monarca have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7787 Caminito Monarca offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7787 Caminito Monarca have a pool?
Yes, 7787 Caminito Monarca has a pool.
Does 7787 Caminito Monarca have accessible units?
No, 7787 Caminito Monarca does not have accessible units.
Does 7787 Caminito Monarca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7787 Caminito Monarca has units with dishwashers.

