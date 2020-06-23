All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

6975 Sandcastle Drive

6975 Sandcastle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

6975 Sandcastle Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Carlsbad-Rare Harbor Pointe Gem! - Located on a double cul-de-sac in the desirable Harbor Pointe community, this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home boasts 1700 sf of living space. Features include hardwood flooring through-out the living room and bedrooms, downstairs master suite with built-in home office center, master bath with jetted tub and sliding door to the backyard. The gorgeous kitchen is upgraded with amenities that include granite counters, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floor, ample cabinet space and a built-in desk. Additional amenities such as attached 2 car garage with direct access, hardwired for internet, low/no maintenance landscaping and a peek-a-boo ocean view make this one you don't want to miss!

Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking
Pets on Approval

Rent: $3600
Deposit: $3900
Processing Fee: $50.00

Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult

Please call 760-585-1700 to inquire about the property.

(RLNE3722584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6975 Sandcastle Drive have any available units?
6975 Sandcastle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6975 Sandcastle Drive have?
Some of 6975 Sandcastle Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6975 Sandcastle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6975 Sandcastle Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6975 Sandcastle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6975 Sandcastle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6975 Sandcastle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6975 Sandcastle Drive does offer parking.
Does 6975 Sandcastle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6975 Sandcastle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6975 Sandcastle Drive have a pool?
No, 6975 Sandcastle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6975 Sandcastle Drive have accessible units?
No, 6975 Sandcastle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6975 Sandcastle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6975 Sandcastle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
