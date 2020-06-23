6975 Sandcastle Drive

Amenities

Carlsbad-Rare Harbor Pointe Gem! - Located on a double cul-de-sac in the desirable Harbor Pointe community, this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home boasts 1700 sf of living space. Features include hardwood flooring through-out the living room and bedrooms, downstairs master suite with built-in home office center, master bath with jetted tub and sliding door to the backyard. The gorgeous kitchen is upgraded with amenities that include granite counters, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floor, ample cabinet space and a built-in desk. Additional amenities such as attached 2 car garage with direct access, hardwired for internet, low/no maintenance landscaping and a peek-a-boo ocean view make this one you don't want to miss!



Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking

Pets on Approval



Rent: $3600

Deposit: $3900

Processing Fee: $50.00



Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com

Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult



Please call 760-585-1700 to inquire about the property.



