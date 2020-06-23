6975 Sandcastle Drive

Amenities
Carlsbad-Rare Harbor Pointe Gem! - Located on a double cul-de-sac in the desirable Harbor Pointe community, this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home boasts 1700 sf of living space. Features include hardwood flooring through-out the living room and bedrooms, downstairs master suite with built-in home office center, master bath with jetted tub and sliding door to the backyard. The gorgeous kitchen is upgraded with amenities that include granite counters, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floor, ample cabinet space and a built-in desk. Additional amenities such as attached 2 car garage with direct access, hardwired for internet, low/no maintenance landscaping and a peek-a-boo ocean view make this one you don't want to miss!
Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking
Pets on Approval
Rent: $3600
Deposit: $3900
Processing Fee: $50.00
Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult
Please call 760-585-1700 to inquire about the property.
(RLNE3722584)