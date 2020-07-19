All apartments in Carlsbad
6732 Luciernaga Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6732 Luciernaga Pl

6732 Luciernaga Place · No Longer Available
Location

6732 Luciernaga Place, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOR RENT: 2BD 2BA HOME. Prime La Costa location! This well-maintained single story 2bed/2bath home is centrally located in Carlsbad, off Alga road! This duplex unit is tucked away towards the end of a family friendly quiet Cul-De-Sac and its neighboring mostly large single family homes. Home features tile floors, open family room, new windows and doors, private 1-car garage with laundry hook ups, large driveway and street parking, and maintenance free large private back and front yards. Not to be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

