6732 Luciernaga Pl

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

FOR RENT: 2BD 2BA HOME. Prime La Costa location! This well-maintained single story 2bed/2bath home is centrally located in Carlsbad, off Alga road! This duplex unit is tucked away towards the end of a family friendly quiet Cul-De-Sac and its neighboring mostly large single family homes. Home features tile floors, open family room, new windows and doors, private 1-car garage with laundry hook ups, large driveway and street parking, and maintenance free large private back and front yards. Not to be missed!