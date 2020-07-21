All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 6608 Halite Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
6608 Halite Pl.
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

6608 Halite Pl.

6608 Halite Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6608 Halite Place, Carlsbad, CA 92009
La Costa Greens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
2 Story, 5BR+, 5 BA Beautiful Home. Available SHORT TERM; Furnished* or Unfurnished!! - *This stunning executive home available FURNISHED: $7200/month. Short term lease available only until end April or May 2020, is ideal for those in between homes, corporate rental or travelling nurses.Pristine and contemporary property comprised of 4 bedroom 4.5 bath main house, plus a detached casita w/ full bedroom suite and full bath, and room for office. Main house bonus room may serve as 6th bedroom or office. Serene courtyard entry with water feature. Private backyard w/ custom spa, BBQ and gas fireplace. Upgraded w/ hardwood flooring, crown molding and baseboards, natural stone counter tops and state of the art stainless steel KitchenAid kitchen. Whole house insulation for efficiency and acoustics, plantation shutters and spacious 4 car garage with epoxy floor and ample storage. Enjoy La Costa Greens privileges to The Presidio with use of swimming pool, gym, entertainment facility, tennis, tot lot and charming duck pond. Tenant pays utilities. Owner pays HOA. Tenant liability insurance required. Your small pet will be considered with additional deposit and completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process. CALL JOHN VOGEL: CalDRE #01445571, 760-712-2437

(RLNE5146349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6608 Halite Pl. have any available units?
6608 Halite Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6608 Halite Pl. have?
Some of 6608 Halite Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6608 Halite Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
6608 Halite Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6608 Halite Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6608 Halite Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 6608 Halite Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 6608 Halite Pl. offers parking.
Does 6608 Halite Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6608 Halite Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6608 Halite Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 6608 Halite Pl. has a pool.
Does 6608 Halite Pl. have accessible units?
No, 6608 Halite Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 6608 Halite Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6608 Halite Pl. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Spanish Landing Carlsbad
315 Acacia Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Sandcastle Shores
315 Walnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCarlsbad 2 Bedroom Apartments
Carlsbad Apartments with GymsCarlsbad Dog Friendly Apartments
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Costa Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PoinsettaOlde Carlsbad
Calavera HillsCarlsbad Village
North Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College