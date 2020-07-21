6608 Halite Pl.

Amenities

2 Story, 5BR+, 5 BA Beautiful Home. Available SHORT TERM; Furnished* or Unfurnished!! - *This stunning executive home available FURNISHED: $7200/month. Short term lease available only until end April or May 2020, is ideal for those in between homes, corporate rental or travelling nurses.Pristine and contemporary property comprised of 4 bedroom 4.5 bath main house, plus a detached casita w/ full bedroom suite and full bath, and room for office. Main house bonus room may serve as 6th bedroom or office. Serene courtyard entry with water feature. Private backyard w/ custom spa, BBQ and gas fireplace. Upgraded w/ hardwood flooring, crown molding and baseboards, natural stone counter tops and state of the art stainless steel KitchenAid kitchen. Whole house insulation for efficiency and acoustics, plantation shutters and spacious 4 car garage with epoxy floor and ample storage. Enjoy La Costa Greens privileges to The Presidio with use of swimming pool, gym, entertainment facility, tennis, tot lot and charming duck pond. Tenant pays utilities. Owner pays HOA. Tenant liability insurance required. Your small pet will be considered with additional deposit and completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process. CALL JOHN VOGEL: CalDRE #01445571, 760-712-2437



