3540 Ridgewood Way - 1

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Carlsbad Condominium in the Villas of Calavera Hills.



Beautiful setting in this well located, private end-unit with large Saltillo tiled deck, perfect for enjoying the peaceful setting.



Wonderful open floor plan includes a spacious living room with cozy fireplace, great eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, quartz countertops, upgraded bathrooms, and a generous size master bedroom. Home also features washer and dryer hookups that are in unit and not shared.



The living areas feature wood like laminate flooring and there is brand-new carpet in all bedrooms.



There is a one-car detached garage that includes a huge locked storage room, just steps from the condo, and a second designated parking space.



This popular community has a beautiful pool and spa to enjoy, and is within walking distance to Hope elementary school and Calaveras Park, Just minutes to Carlsbad beaches, shopping, restaurants, freeway, and charming Carlsbad Village.



Please contact Nick at 760-585-5841 or visit https://northcountypremierpropertymgmt.com/ to schedule a time to view this very desirable property.