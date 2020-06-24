All apartments in Carlsbad
3540 Ridgewood Way - 1

3540 Ridgewood Way
Location

3540 Ridgewood Way, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Carlsbad Condominium in the Villas of Calavera Hills.

Beautiful setting in this well located, private end-unit with large Saltillo tiled deck, perfect for enjoying the peaceful setting.

Wonderful open floor plan includes a spacious living room with cozy fireplace, great eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, quartz countertops, upgraded bathrooms, and a generous size master bedroom. Home also features washer and dryer hookups that are in unit and not shared.

The living areas feature wood like laminate flooring and there is brand-new carpet in all bedrooms.

There is a one-car detached garage that includes a huge locked storage room, just steps from the condo, and a second designated parking space.

This popular community has a beautiful pool and spa to enjoy, and is within walking distance to Hope elementary school and Calaveras Park, Just minutes to Carlsbad beaches, shopping, restaurants, freeway, and charming Carlsbad Village.

Please contact Nick at 760-585-5841 or visit https://northcountypremierpropertymgmt.com/ to schedule a time to view this very desirable property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

