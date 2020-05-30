Amenities
*Move In Special* Gorgeous 4BR/3.5BA Home with Amazing Sunset Views!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Special Offer:$500 off 1st months rent with a move in of 11/10 or sooner!! Gorgeous Home with Amazing Sunset Views! This home welcomes you with vaulted ceilings and gorgeous wood flooring. Your gourmet kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a built-in media desk. Your kitchen provides access to your back patio where you can relax and take in the amazing view. Upstairs has all four bedrooms, three full baths, and a laundry room. The master bedroom has an enormous walk-in closet and bathroom. All appliances included, plus a 2-car garage. Sorry, no pets. Located in the newer Montara community of Calavera Hills - this one you don't want to miss! Gardener included for front yard only.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $9,000.
PETS:
Single Pet Only
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Easy Freeway Access
Community Playground
Stove
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace
Patio
Formal dining room
Storage space
Eat in kitchen
Dining Area
Living Room
2 Story
Family Room
Gas/ 220 Laundry
Upstairs Laundry
2 Car Garage
Community Spa
Community Pool
Home Owners Assoc.
Canyon View
Ocean View
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Calavera Hills Elementary
Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School
High School: El Camino High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
http://cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3529-Rock-Ridge-Rd-Carlsbad-CA-92010-506/
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday-Friday 9am-5pm
Saturday 9am-4pm
(RLNE3253244)