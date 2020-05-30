Amenities

*Move In Special* Gorgeous 4BR/3.5BA Home with Amazing Sunset Views!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Special Offer:$500 off 1st months rent with a move in of 11/10 or sooner!! Gorgeous Home with Amazing Sunset Views! This home welcomes you with vaulted ceilings and gorgeous wood flooring. Your gourmet kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a built-in media desk. Your kitchen provides access to your back patio where you can relax and take in the amazing view. Upstairs has all four bedrooms, three full baths, and a laundry room. The master bedroom has an enormous walk-in closet and bathroom. All appliances included, plus a 2-car garage. Sorry, no pets. Located in the newer Montara community of Calavera Hills - this one you don't want to miss! Gardener included for front yard only.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $9,000.



PETS:

Single Pet Only

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning

Non-Smoking Property

Easy Freeway Access

Community Playground

Stove

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Microwave

Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace

Patio

Formal dining room

Storage space

Eat in kitchen

Dining Area

Living Room

2 Story

Family Room

Gas/ 220 Laundry

Upstairs Laundry

2 Car Garage

Community Spa

Community Pool

Home Owners Assoc.

Canyon View

Ocean View

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Calavera Hills Elementary

Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School

High School: El Camino High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

http://cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3529-Rock-Ridge-Rd-Carlsbad-CA-92010-506/



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Chamberlain Property Management

2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday-Friday 9am-5pm

Saturday 9am-4pm



(RLNE3253244)