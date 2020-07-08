All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 3391 cordillera court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
3391 cordillera court
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM

3391 cordillera court

3391 Cordillera Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Calavera Hills
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3391 Cordillera Court, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
New Carlsbad Home for Rent - Property Id: 268610

This home features three bedrooms, two and a half baths, including an amazing master suite with walk in closet, and custom upgrades throughout! Walk into a bright and open living space, complete with gorgeous kitchen, full pantry, stainless steel appliances , and clean modern finishes.

The community has wonderful amenities including a beach entry pool, outdoor fireplace for entertaining, gym, and community park with picnic tables and gas barbecues. It also has access to many walking and biking trails and only a 10 minute walk to Hope elementary school.

The outdoor living space is a beautiful extension of the home and a perfect spot for entertaining.

Washer and dryer in unit. Ceiling fans in all rooms to stay cool during the summer.

It is located in good school district:

Hope Elementary School (K-5) hope.schoolloop.com

Calavera Hills Middle School (6-8) calacera.schoolloop.com

Carlsbad High School carlsbadhs.schoolloop.com

Sage Creek High School
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268610
Property Id 268610

(RLNE5734228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3391 cordillera court have any available units?
3391 cordillera court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3391 cordillera court have?
Some of 3391 cordillera court's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3391 cordillera court currently offering any rent specials?
3391 cordillera court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3391 cordillera court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3391 cordillera court is pet friendly.
Does 3391 cordillera court offer parking?
No, 3391 cordillera court does not offer parking.
Does 3391 cordillera court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3391 cordillera court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3391 cordillera court have a pool?
Yes, 3391 cordillera court has a pool.
Does 3391 cordillera court have accessible units?
No, 3391 cordillera court does not have accessible units.
Does 3391 cordillera court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3391 cordillera court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College