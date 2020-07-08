3391 cordillera court

Amenities

This home features three bedrooms, two and a half baths, including an amazing master suite with walk in closet, and custom upgrades throughout! Walk into a bright and open living space, complete with gorgeous kitchen, full pantry, stainless steel appliances , and clean modern finishes.



The community has wonderful amenities including a beach entry pool, outdoor fireplace for entertaining, gym, and community park with picnic tables and gas barbecues. It also has access to many walking and biking trails and only a 10 minute walk to Hope elementary school.



The outdoor living space is a beautiful extension of the home and a perfect spot for entertaining.



Washer and dryer in unit. Ceiling fans in all rooms to stay cool during the summer.



It is located in good school district:



Hope Elementary School (K-5) hope.schoolloop.com



Calavera Hills Middle School (6-8) calacera.schoolloop.com



Carlsbad High School carlsbadhs.schoolloop.com



Sage Creek High School

