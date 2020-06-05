Amenities

2903 Via Libertad Available 05/01/19 Bright, Cheerful 4b2bth Carlsbad Townhome - 4 Bedroom

2 Bathroom

2 Car Garage

1,716 Square Feet



This beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom Townhome in the quiet and centrally located Tanglewood community in Carlsbad. Bright large living room and dining room. Remodeled kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances: Refrigerator Dishwasher and Oven/Stove. Own private patio area. Community pool/spa. You are close to Beaches, Parks and Carlsbad Village! Unfortunately this unit DOES NOT allow animals.



This property is professionally managed by Grey Falcon Properties.

Please call Russ Tarvin at 760-525-0686 or email russt@gfhousing.com For a Showing!

Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626

Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640



