Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:15 AM

2903 Via Libertad

2903 via Libertad · No Longer Available
Location

2903 via Libertad, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Tamarack Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
2903 Via Libertad Available 05/01/19 Bright, Cheerful 4b2bth Carlsbad Townhome - 4 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
2 Car Garage
1,716 Square Feet

This beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom Townhome in the quiet and centrally located Tanglewood community in Carlsbad. Bright large living room and dining room. Remodeled kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances: Refrigerator Dishwasher and Oven/Stove. Own private patio area. Community pool/spa. You are close to Beaches, Parks and Carlsbad Village! Unfortunately this unit DOES NOT allow animals.

This property is professionally managed by Grey Falcon Properties.
Please call Russ Tarvin at 760-525-0686 or email russt@gfhousing.com For a Showing!
Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

(RLNE4756371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2903 Via Libertad have any available units?
2903 Via Libertad doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2903 Via Libertad have?
Some of 2903 Via Libertad's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2903 Via Libertad currently offering any rent specials?
2903 Via Libertad is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2903 Via Libertad pet-friendly?
No, 2903 Via Libertad is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2903 Via Libertad offer parking?
Yes, 2903 Via Libertad offers parking.
Does 2903 Via Libertad have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2903 Via Libertad does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2903 Via Libertad have a pool?
Yes, 2903 Via Libertad has a pool.
Does 2903 Via Libertad have accessible units?
No, 2903 Via Libertad does not have accessible units.
Does 2903 Via Libertad have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2903 Via Libertad has units with dishwashers.
