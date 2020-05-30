Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1870 Alkali Heath Available 07/01/19 Newer Carlsbad Townhome - Awesome Location - Home was built in 2013. Nice finishes in this tri-level townhome with attached 2 car garage. Zoned for Aviara Oaks Elementary and Middle. Located across from Dove Street Library, Vons Shopping Center, Cinepolis, Plum Tree Kitchen, banks, post office, coffe. Very convenient location. Community has a nice pool area and bbqs/tables throughout.



Home has wood floors, high-end carpet, newer stainless steel appliances, granite, large kitchen island, built-ins, front loader washer and dryer, A/C, two patio balconies, walk-in closets.



Owner may consider a small pet. Non-smoking. Can text or call to set up time to view this home. 760.263.4735.



(RLNE3311870)