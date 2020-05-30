All apartments in Carlsbad
Carlsbad, CA
1870 Alkali Heath
1870 Alkali Heath

1870 Alkali Heath Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1870 Alkali Heath Ln, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1870 Alkali Heath Available 07/01/19 Newer Carlsbad Townhome - Awesome Location - Home was built in 2013. Nice finishes in this tri-level townhome with attached 2 car garage. Zoned for Aviara Oaks Elementary and Middle. Located across from Dove Street Library, Vons Shopping Center, Cinepolis, Plum Tree Kitchen, banks, post office, coffe. Very convenient location. Community has a nice pool area and bbqs/tables throughout.

Home has wood floors, high-end carpet, newer stainless steel appliances, granite, large kitchen island, built-ins, front loader washer and dryer, A/C, two patio balconies, walk-in closets.

Owner may consider a small pet. Non-smoking. Can text or call to set up time to view this home. 760.263.4735.

(RLNE3311870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1870 Alkali Heath have any available units?
1870 Alkali Heath doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 1870 Alkali Heath have?
Some of 1870 Alkali Heath's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1870 Alkali Heath currently offering any rent specials?
1870 Alkali Heath is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1870 Alkali Heath pet-friendly?
Yes, 1870 Alkali Heath is pet friendly.
Does 1870 Alkali Heath offer parking?
Yes, 1870 Alkali Heath offers parking.
Does 1870 Alkali Heath have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1870 Alkali Heath offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1870 Alkali Heath have a pool?
Yes, 1870 Alkali Heath has a pool.
Does 1870 Alkali Heath have accessible units?
No, 1870 Alkali Heath does not have accessible units.
Does 1870 Alkali Heath have units with dishwashers?
No, 1870 Alkali Heath does not have units with dishwashers.
