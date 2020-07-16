All apartments in Arden-Arcade
2833 Sweet Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

2833 Sweet Way

2833 Sweet Way · (916) 988-5357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2833 Sweet Way, Arden-Arcade, CA 95821
Marconi South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2833 Sweet Way · Avail. Aug 21

$1,595

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1026 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
2833 Sweet Way Available 08/21/20 Wonderful Arden Area 2bd/1ba Duplex with Bonus Room & Garage - This Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located in the Arden area of Sacramento near Fulton Avenue & El Camino Avenue. Close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, freeway access to 180, minutes from Arden Fair shopping area, Sac State, downtown Sacramento and more...

Amenities include living room, dining area, bonus room, good sized kitchen with lots of cabinet space, dishwasher, range, disposal, refrigerator, washer & dryer hook-ups, central heat & air, 1 car garage, fenced yard with patio area.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $100.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.

For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015. The “Available Date” listed is an approximate move in date based on work that may be needed to prepare the home for a new tenant. The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.

RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS: You have a legal and verifiable income of approximately three (3) times the monthly rental rate after all expenses/debts are accounted for, positive credit history with NO evictions in the past 5 years and NO current bankruptcy proceedings, and have at least 3 years of good rental history or property ownership. If a guarantor is necessary, the guarantor must also submit a completed application with a processing fee. The acceptance of a guarantor is not normal policy and may or may not be acceptable.

(RLNE2650244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

