/
/
/
northrup
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
134 Apartments for rent in Northrup, Arden-Arcade, CA
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Falls At Arden
2345 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,350
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Multiple floor plans, including three-bedroom townhomes. Indoor and outdoor pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, and playground for residents. Close to University Park Mall, Sky Zone Trampoline Park and I-90.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
11 Units Available
The Eleven Hundred Apartments
1100 Howe Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
754 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1200 sqft
This upscale community is in an easy-to-access area. On-site amenities include four lighted tennis courts, a fitness center and a playground. Apartments are all spacious and include stainless steel appliances and wood-like flooring.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
3 Units Available
Larkspur
2525 Larkspur Ln, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
936 sqft
Larkspur Apartments in Sacramento, CA features newly remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2430 Larkspur Lane Unit 282
2430 Larkspur Lane, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
990 sqft
- No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5867243)
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2336 Villanova Cir Apt 3
2336 Villanovo Circle, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
900 sqft
Beautiful Two Bedrooms/One Bathroom Apartment in Sacramento Welcome to the new standard in Arden! This newly remodeled apartment home offers sophistication, comfort, and quality refinement in a great location close to everything.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1019 Dornajo Way #263
1019 Dornajo Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
968 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE4812931)
Results within 1 mile of Northrup
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Sterling Pointe
2257 Hurley Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1050 sqft
Sterling Pointe Apartments is conveniently located in the Arden Arcade area in Sacramento, CA. Here you will enjoy the best of dining, shopping, and entertainment. Plus, Sacramento State is only minutes away.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
The Archer
817 Fulton Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,200
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
835 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Archer in Arden-Arcade. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Montecito Villas
2400 Sierra Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
960 sqft
Mediterranean-style living in Arden. Community features include a well-equipped fitness center and a BBQ and picnic area. Close to Downtown Sacramento and the American River bike trail.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
La Provence
230 Cadillac Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location on Fair Oaks Boulevard near downtown Sacramento. Interior upgrades include stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free community bikes.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
The Villas at Fair Oaks
2233 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,274
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
940 sqft
Located adjacent to Pavilions Shopping Center and across from Campus Commons Golf Course, this community offers a picnic area, covered parking, sundeck and pool. Apartment features include granite countertops, patios/balconies and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
2 Units Available
Veranda at the Park
2264 Cottage Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
860 sqft
Veranda at the Park offers newly remodeled one & two-bedroom apartment homes featuring upgraded kitchens, two-tone paint, plank flooring, ceiling fans, central heat & air, large closets, and ample storage.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
544 Woodside Oaks, #2
544 Woodside Oaks, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
544 Woodside Oaks, #2 Available 09/03/20 Two bedroom Condo in Alicante Villas - Stunning newly updated 2 bedroom and 2 bath unit with cozy living room, stainless steel appliances, and an in-unit washer/dryer.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
792 Woodside East Lane Unit 11
792 Woodside Ln E, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
962 sqft
792 Woodside East Lane Unit 11 Available 08/14/20 - There will be a flat rate of $50 for utilities each month, due on the 1st along with rent.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
605 Woodside Sierra
605 Woodside Sierra, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1228 sqft
To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus Don't miss this very nice condo for rent in the Woodside community! This home features 2 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 10
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2400 Northrop Avenue
2400 Northrop Avenue, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1326 sqft
Available 04/11/20 Welcome to your Home Sweet Home in Sacramento!! This is the right unit of a duplex and the left unit is also available for rent.
1 of 11
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2402 Northrop Avenue
2402 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1326 sqft
Welcome to your Home Sweet Home in Sacramento!! This is the left unit of a duplex and the right unit is also available for rent.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2208 Woodside Lane, 6
2208 Woodside Lane, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
781 sqft
2 bed 1 bath Condo! - 2208 Woodside Lane, Unit 6 is an inviting, cozy condo in the heart of Sacramento.
Results within 5 miles of Northrup
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
19J
1827 J Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,735
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
743 sqft
WELCOME TO 19J, MIDTOWN'S NEWEST HIGH-RISE RESIDENCES. 19J OFFERS ELEVATED RESIDENCES WITH MODERN SOPHISTICATION AND EXPANSIVE AMENITIES. 19J PROVIDES RESIDENTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE A PART OF A FLOURISHING AND DYNAMIC COMMUNITY.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
30 Units Available
GIO Apartments
3675 T St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,900
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,648
1045 sqft
1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 12-MONTH LEASE*In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,465
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1139 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of midtown close to shopping and dining. Units feature high-end finishes, open spaces and lots of natural light.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
7 Units Available
Westwood
4900 Marconi Ave, Carmichael, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come discover what is new at the Westwood Apartments in Carmichael, CA! Located in the heart of Sacramento our tranquil community is charmingly landscaped with redwoods, flowering vines sprawled throughout our seven acres of land.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
9 Units Available
Ice House
1710 R Street Suite 180, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,550
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ice House Midtown is THE place to be! Located in ICE Blocks, the coolest Midtown Sacramento neighborhood, don't just take our word for it - come and visit! Grab a coffee at Philz, lunch or brunch at Beast & Bounty, or check out the menu at Pressed
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
$
17 Units Available
ONYX Midtown Apartments
1818 X Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1036 sqft
Located in the Tower District along Sacramento's Broadway Corridor, ONYX is a smoke free community nestled between the hustle of Midtown and the leafy Land Park & Curtis Park neighborhoods.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sacramento, CARoseville, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CA
Carmichael, CAAntelope, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CALa Riviera, CARosemont, CANorth Highlands, CAParkway, CAFlorin, CAFoothill Farms, CA