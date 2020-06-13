Apartment List
/
CA
/
arden arcade
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:20 AM

108 Apartments for rent in Arden-Arcade, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
Woodside
9 Units Available
The Archer
817 Fulton Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,200
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
835 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Archer in Arden-Arcade. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Northrup
1 Unit Available
Larkspur
2525 Larkspur Ln, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Larkspur Apartments in Sacramento, CA features newly remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northrup
9 Units Available
Falls At Arden
2345 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,215
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,455
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
987 sqft
Multiple floor plans, including three-bedroom townhomes. Indoor and outdoor pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, and playground for residents. Close to University Park Mall, Sky Zone Trampoline Park and I-90.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woodside
6 Units Available
Montecito Villas
2400 Sierra Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
960 sqft
Mediterranean-style living in Arden. Community features include a well-equipped fitness center and a BBQ and picnic area. Close to Downtown Sacramento and the American River bike trail.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
The Grove
2405 Walnut Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
750 sqft
5001 Jefferson Lane- Unit 113 Available 06/15/20 Get 1/2 off your April Rent!! Welcome Home to your Upgraded & Renovated 2 Bedroom! - The Gove features two one bedroom floor plans and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Encina
7 Units Available
The Luxe
2501 Hurley Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated residential community with multiple apartment and townhome floor plans. Nestled in Arden-Arcade, just 20 minutes from Downtown Sacramento. Fitness center, pool, clubhouse, and business center for residents.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Encina
4 Units Available
Courtyard at Artisan Square
1503 Fulton Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A nice mixture of beauty and comfort, these units offer easy access to I-80 and Hwy 50, restaurants, Sac State University, and more. Units provide quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
5001 Jefferson Lane
5001 Jefferson Lane, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
750 sqft
The Gove features two one bedroom floor plans and two bedroom apartments.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Mira Loma
1 Unit Available
3624 Mulholland Way
3624 Mulholland Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
1880 sqft
This great home features a full bedroom and bathroom downstairs, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, fridge, gas range, and microwave all included. Central heat and air.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Mariemont - Gordon Heights
1 Unit Available
4389 Fair Oaks Boulevard
4389 Fair Oaks Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1200 sqft
Gigantic 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom cottage style patio home which has been updated with newer plush modern flooring, all appliances included, faux wood blinds and warm designer paint.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arden Manor
1 Unit Available
1317 Rushden Dr
1317 Rushden Drive, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1281 sqft
Available 06/30/20 Beautiful Newly Remodeled Three Bedroom/Two Bathrooms Single Family House in Sacramento. 1317 Rushden Dr is close to Easter Seals Work Center, Sinbad Market & Bakery, Thomas Edison Language Institute, General Davie Jr.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Encina
1 Unit Available
1326 Oak Terrace Ct Apt 18
1326 Oak Terrace Court, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1066 sqft
Move-in special! 1st full month's rent-free with a 13 months lease! Tastefully updated & Remodeled upstairs unit w/2 balconies. Open and Airy floor plan; Living room w/Cathedral ceiling and gas fireplace.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Marconi South
1 Unit Available
2950 Marconi Ave #201
2950 Marconi Avenue, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
Very Nice 1 bedroom! $1125 - This very nice upstairs corner unit has central heat and air, kitchen with granite counter tops, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, new carpet and paint throughout, large bedroom with walk in closet, private balcony,

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Del Paso Manor
1 Unit Available
3910 El Camino Ave
3910 El Camino Avenue, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
950 sqft
Great Two Bedroom that Shows Pride of Ownership - This 2 Bed 1 Bath duplex has it all from beautiful wood flooring in the living spaces and carpet in the bedrooms. Tons of cabinet space in large kitchen with nook.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Arden Oaks
1 Unit Available
3810 Random Ln
3810 Random Lane, Arden-Arcade, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
5288 sqft
Grand Ranch Style Home in Prestigious Arden Oaks! Freshly updated with new carpet & paint. Hardwood floors, Gourmet Chef's Kitchen with granite counter & center island. Multi-generational open floor plan with separate living spaces.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Northrup
1 Unit Available
900 Bell Street - 1
900 Bell St, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Large and recently updated duplex in central location. Spacious living room with laminate flooring. Kitchen overlooks a large dining room with a slider to the backyard. Good size bedrooms. Nice backyard with covered patio. 1 car attached garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Arcade Village
1 Unit Available
4029 Hancock Drive
4029 Hancock Drive, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1889 sqft
Beautiful corner lot home with a spacious backyard. Upgraded details throughout the home including crown molding, new carpet, whole house fan and more. Chef's entertaining kitchen with 2 wine fridges, a prep sink, and a gas stove.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Woodside
1 Unit Available
2400 Northrop Avenue
2400 Northrop Avenue, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1326 sqft
Available 04/11/20 Welcome to your Home Sweet Home in Sacramento!! This is the right unit of a duplex and the left unit is also available for rent.

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Woodside
1 Unit Available
2402 Northrop Avenue
2402 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1326 sqft
Welcome to your Home Sweet Home in Sacramento!! This is the left unit of a duplex and the right unit is also available for rent.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Del Paso Manor
1 Unit Available
2446 Ione Street
2446 Ione Street, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
950 sqft
Charismatic 2 Bedroom Duplex in desirable neighborhood - Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex is in a great neighborhood near Carmichael and features a large living room with a wood-burning fireplace and beautiful built-in bookcases, two wall A/C

1 of 42

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Mission
1 Unit Available
3345 Mission Ave
3345 Mission Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1657 sqft
3345 Mission Ave Available 11/01/19 Remodeled Modern 3 Bed 2 Bath 1,670 sqft Carmichael Home - Rental Qualifications and Policies for this property: FICO score of 600 or higher. Income of three times the rent. No evictions nor open bankruptcies.
Results within 1 mile of Arden-Arcade
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
College-Glen
40 Units Available
Rivercrest Apartments
7928 La Riviera Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1176 sqft
Rivercrest Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA offers one, two and three bedroom apartments with a variety of over-sized restyled and standard interiors and amenities that meet a wide variety of tastes and needs.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
$
La Riviera
6 Units Available
River Blu
8795 La Riviera Dr, La Riviera, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Blu in La Riviera. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Old North Sacramento
15 Units Available
Fountains At Point West
1761 Heritage Ln, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,229
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,376
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1150 sqft
Fountains at Point West Apartments has an amazing array of luxurious amenities, including a pool, 24-hour gym, media room, sports courts, sauna, hot tub, parks and parking. Units include granite countertops, fireplace and walk-in closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Arden-Arcade, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Arden-Arcade renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Arden-Arcade 1 BedroomsArden-Arcade 2 BedroomsArden-Arcade 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsArden-Arcade 3 BedroomsArden-Arcade Accessible ApartmentsArden-Arcade Apartments with Balcony
Arden-Arcade Apartments with GarageArden-Arcade Apartments with GymArden-Arcade Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArden-Arcade Apartments with ParkingArden-Arcade Apartments with Pool
Arden-Arcade Apartments with Washer-DryerArden-Arcade Dog Friendly ApartmentsArden-Arcade Furnished ApartmentsArden-Arcade Pet Friendly PlacesArden-Arcade Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CA
Davis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CA
Fair Oaks, CAPittsburg, CAOrangevale, CAManteca, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

GreenwoodNorthrup
WoodsideEncina
Del Paso ManorSierra Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoLos Medanos College
University of the PacificSacramento City College
Sierra College