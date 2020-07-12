141 Apartments for rent in Arden-Arcade, CA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Northrup
Falls At Arden
2345 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,350
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Multiple floor plans, including three-bedroom townhomes. Indoor and outdoor pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, and playground for residents. Close to University Park Mall, Sky Zone Trampoline Park and I-90.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Woodside
The Archer
817 Fulton Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,200
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
835 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Archer in Arden-Arcade. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Woodside
Montecito Villas
2400 Sierra Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
960 sqft
Mediterranean-style living in Arden. Community features include a well-equipped fitness center and a BBQ and picnic area. Close to Downtown Sacramento and the American River bike trail.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
3 Units Available
Northrup
Larkspur
2525 Larkspur Ln, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
936 sqft
Larkspur Apartments in Sacramento, CA features newly remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 1 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
Greenwood
The Grove
2405 Walnut Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to your Upgraded & Renovated 1 Bedroom! - The Gove features two one bedroom floor plans and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
1 Unit Available
Mira Loma
Arbor Walk Apartments
3910 Auburn Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
Near Watt Avenue and I-80, this complex offers plank-style flooring, quartz countertops, vaulted ceilings and new stainless steel appliances. The lighting is contemporary, and most units have been recently updated.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Del Paso Manor
3910 El Camino Ave
3910 El Camino Avenue, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
950 sqft
Great Two Bedroom that Shows Pride of Ownership - This 2 Bed 1 Bath duplex has it all from beautiful wood flooring in the living spaces and carpet in the bedrooms. Tons of cabinet space in large kitchen with nook.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Marconi South
2833 Sweet Way
2833 Sweet Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1026 sqft
2833 Sweet Way Available 08/21/20 Wonderful Arden Area 2bd/1ba Duplex with Bonus Room & Garage - This Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located in the Arden area of Sacramento near Fulton Avenue & El Camino Avenue.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Arcade Village
3408 Kevin Court
3408 Kevin Court, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1749 sqft
3408 Kevin Court Available 08/24/20 Wonderful 3bd/2ba Home near Whitney & Watt Avenue - This Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located near Whitney & Watt Avenue in Sacramento.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Woodside
544 Woodside Oaks, #2
544 Woodside Oaks, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
544 Woodside Oaks, #2 Available 09/03/20 Two bedroom Condo in Alicante Villas - Stunning newly updated 2 bedroom and 2 bath unit with cozy living room, stainless steel appliances, and an in-unit washer/dryer.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Arden Oaks
3810 Random Ln
3810 Random Lane, Arden-Arcade, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
5288 sqft
Grand Ranch Style Home in Prestigious Arden Oaks! Freshly updated with new carpet & paint. Hardwood floors, Gourmet Chef's Kitchen with granite counter & center island. Multi-generational open floor plan with separate living spaces.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Marconi North
3001 Marconi Avenue
3001 Marconi Avenue, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1415 sqft
Home For Rent! - This 2bd /1 ba home has a "2" Car Detached Garage and will be ready for your family soon! This home has a Living/ Family Room. Separate Laundry Room, Freshly painted throughout, New Carpet and Vinyl flooring.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Edison
4356 Zephyr Way
4356 Zephyr Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1034 sqft
4356 Zephyr Way Available 08/06/20 Spacious 2bd/1ba Duplex with Many Amenities - Use of Private Community Park - This wonderful 2bd 1ba duplex is located in Sacramento near Edison & Norris Avenue.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Greenwood
4840 Robertson Avenue
4840 Robertson Avenue, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1807 sqft
To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northrup
2336 Villanova Cir Apt 3
2336 Villanovo Circle, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
900 sqft
Beautiful Two Bedrooms/One Bathroom Apartment in Sacramento Welcome to the new standard in Arden! This newly remodeled apartment home offers sophistication, comfort, and quality refinement in a great location close to everything.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Woodside
2400 Northrop Avenue
2400 Northrop Avenue, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1326 sqft
Available 04/11/20 Welcome to your Home Sweet Home in Sacramento!! This is the right unit of a duplex and the left unit is also available for rent.

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Woodside
2402 Northrop Avenue
2402 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1326 sqft
Welcome to your Home Sweet Home in Sacramento!! This is the left unit of a duplex and the right unit is also available for rent.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Del Paso Manor
2446 Ione Street
2446 Ione Street, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
950 sqft
Charismatic 2 Bedroom Duplex in desirable neighborhood - Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex is in a great neighborhood near Carmichael and features a large living room with a wood-burning fireplace and beautiful built-in bookcases, two wall A/C

1 of 42

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
Mission
3345 Mission Ave
3345 Mission Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1657 sqft
3345 Mission Ave Available 11/01/19 Remodeled Modern 3 Bed 2 Bath 1,670 sqft Carmichael Home - Rental Qualifications and Policies for this property: FICO score of 600 or higher. Income of three times the rent. No evictions nor open bankruptcies.

1 of 19

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Greenwood
5001 Jefferson Lane
5001 Jefferson Lane, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
750 sqft
The Gove features two one bedroom floor plans and two bedroom apartments.
Results within 1 mile of Arden-Arcade
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
$
6 Units Available
La Riviera
River Blu
8795 La Riviera Dr, La Riviera, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Blu in La Riviera. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Old North Sacramento
Fountains At Point West
1761 Heritage Ln, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,249
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,366
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1150 sqft
Fountains at Point West Apartments has an amazing array of luxurious amenities, including a pool, 24-hour gym, media room, sports courts, sauna, hot tub, parks and parking. Units include granite countertops, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
52 Units Available
College-Glen
Rivercrest Apartments
7928 La Riviera Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1176 sqft
Rivercrest Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA offers one, two and three bedroom apartments with a variety of over-sized restyled and standard interiors and amenities that meet a wide variety of tastes and needs.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Campus Commons
La Provence
230 Cadillac Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location on Fair Oaks Boulevard near downtown Sacramento. Interior upgrades include stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free community bikes.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Arden-Arcade, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Arden-Arcade apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

