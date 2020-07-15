Lease Length: 2-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (1 bedroom). $500 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $40/month
restrictions: 55 lbs Weight Limit
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Assigned Covered Parking: 1 Space per Unit.