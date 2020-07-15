All apartments in Arden-Arcade
The Luxe
The Luxe

2501 Hurley Way · (916) 739-2455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2501 Hurley Way, Arden-Arcade, CA 95825
Encina

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Luxe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
e-payments
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
internet access
media room
Welcome to The Luxe Apartment Homes! Our pet-friendly apartments in Sacramento, CA offers one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Living at The Luxe apartment homes means unparalleled access to entertainment, shopping, restaurants, and freeways to let you explore everything Northern California has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (1 bedroom). $500 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $40/month
restrictions: 55 lbs Weight Limit
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Assigned Covered Parking: 1 Space per Unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Luxe have any available units?
The Luxe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arden-Arcade, CA.
What amenities does The Luxe have?
Some of The Luxe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Luxe currently offering any rent specials?
The Luxe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Luxe pet-friendly?
Yes, The Luxe is pet friendly.
Does The Luxe offer parking?
Yes, The Luxe offers parking.
Does The Luxe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Luxe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Luxe have a pool?
Yes, The Luxe has a pool.
Does The Luxe have accessible units?
No, The Luxe does not have accessible units.
Does The Luxe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Luxe has units with dishwashers.
Does The Luxe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Luxe has units with air conditioning.
