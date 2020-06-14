/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
114 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Arden-Arcade, CA
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Northrup
9 Units Available
Falls At Arden
2345 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
687 sqft
Multiple floor plans, including three-bedroom townhomes. Indoor and outdoor pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, and playground for residents. Close to University Park Mall, Sky Zone Trampoline Park and I-90.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Northrup
1 Unit Available
Larkspur
2525 Larkspur Ln, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
690 sqft
Larkspur Apartments in Sacramento, CA features newly remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Encina
5 Units Available
Courtyard at Artisan Square
1503 Fulton Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
668 sqft
A nice mixture of beauty and comfort, these units offer easy access to I-80 and Hwy 50, restaurants, Sac State University, and more. Units provide quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Woodside
8 Units Available
The Archer
817 Fulton Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Archer in Arden-Arcade. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Sierra Oaks
6 Units Available
The Retro
2500 Fair Oaks Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
575 sqft
Welcome to The Retro Apartments located in the heart of Sacramento. We offer studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom one-bath apartments. We currently have two sparkling pools and four laundry rooms on site.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Woodside
6 Units Available
Montecito Villas
2400 Sierra Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
684 sqft
Mediterranean-style living in Arden. Community features include a well-equipped fitness center and a BBQ and picnic area. Close to Downtown Sacramento and the American River bike trail.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Encina
4 Units Available
The Luxe
2501 Hurley Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
644 sqft
Gated residential community with multiple apartment and townhome floor plans. Nestled in Arden-Arcade, just 20 minutes from Downtown Sacramento. Fitness center, pool, clubhouse, and business center for residents.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Marconi South
1 Unit Available
2950 Marconi Ave #201
2950 Marconi Avenue, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
Very Nice 1 bedroom! $1125 - This very nice upstairs corner unit has central heat and air, kitchen with granite counter tops, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, new carpet and paint throughout, large bedroom with walk in closet, private balcony,
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Fulton-El Camino
1 Unit Available
2323 Pamela Ln
2323 Pamela Lane, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Brand new studio house - Property Id: 239484 Gorgeous, brand new studio house in a small, growing community on private, dead end street.
Results within 1 mile of Arden-Arcade
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
$
La Riviera
6 Units Available
River Blu
8795 La Riviera Dr, La Riviera, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
640 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Blu in La Riviera. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:41pm
College-Glen
39 Units Available
Rivercrest Apartments
7928 La Riviera Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
704 sqft
Rivercrest Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA offers one, two and three bedroom apartments with a variety of over-sized restyled and standard interiors and amenities that meet a wide variety of tastes and needs.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Old North Sacramento
15 Units Available
Fountains At Point West
1761 Heritage Ln, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,376
850 sqft
Fountains at Point West Apartments has an amazing array of luxurious amenities, including a pool, 24-hour gym, media room, sports courts, sauna, hot tub, parks and parking. Units include granite countertops, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Woodside
6 Units Available
The Villas at Fair Oaks
2233 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
605 sqft
Located adjacent to Pavilions Shopping Center and across from Campus Commons Golf Course, this community offers a picnic area, covered parking, sundeck and pool. Apartment features include granite countertops, patios/balconies and stainless-steel appliances.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:37pm
Ben Ali
1 Unit Available
1806 Iris Avenue
1806 Iris Avenue, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$995
700 sqft
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/yuqW0yUTE8k Don't miss this charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit located in Sacramento! This home features an open living room which includes a wall heat/AC unit.
Results within 5 miles of Arden-Arcade
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Boulevard Park
10 Units Available
19J
1827 J Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,420
743 sqft
WELCOME TO 19J, MIDTOWN'S NEWEST HIGH-RISE RESIDENCES. 19J OFFERS ELEVATED RESIDENCES WITH MODERN SOPHISTICATION AND EXPANSIVE AMENITIES. 19J PROVIDES RESIDENTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE A PART OF A FLOURISHING AND DYNAMIC COMMUNITY.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Antelope
6 Units Available
Indigo Apartments
7740 Watt Ave, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
550 sqft
Fall in love with the country charm at Indigo Apartments, a lush community with rolling lawns, mature trees, and shady walking paths.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
BDX at Capital Village
3175 Data Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
759 sqft
BDX at Capital Village is a BRAND NEW, mid-rise, luxury apartment community conveniently located within Capital Village shopping center.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
East Sacramento
33 Units Available
GIO Apartments
3675 T St, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,010
782 sqft
1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 12-MONTH LEASE*In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
$
Glenwood Meadows
4 Units Available
Morningside Creek Apartments
410 Bell Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,319
622 sqft
Morningside Creek offers spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with vibrant interiors, engaging community amenities and an unbeatable location.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:46pm
Land Park
14 Units Available
ONYX Midtown Apartments
1818 X Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
642 sqft
Located in the Tower District along Sacramento's Broadway Corridor, ONYX is a smoke free community nestled between the hustle of Midtown and the leafy Land Park & Curtis Park neighborhoods.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:59pm
Glenwood Meadows
10 Units Available
The Charleston
4337 Norwood Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
624 sqft
Just a short walk from coffee shops and restaurants. Near Martha Rivers Park. Each home offers spacious, open floor plans with gourmet kitchens, as well as an on-site luxury pool, patio area and park space.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Point West
12 Units Available
The Palms
1481 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,159
640 sqft
Upscale and modern, this community offers numerous amenities, including a lagoon-style pool, rock waterfalls, community clubhouse and demo kitchen. Homes provide oversized pantries, reserved carports and cottage-style layouts.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
South Rosemont
9 Units Available
Monte Bello Apartments
4001 S Watt Ave, Rosemont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,427
650 sqft
Monte Bello Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
CHANT
3 Units Available
Hidden Oaks
5979 Devecchi Ave, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
625 sqft
Hidden Oaks wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
