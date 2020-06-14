Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:47 PM

99 Apartments for rent in Arden-Arcade, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Arden-Arcade renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
The Grove
2405 Walnut Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
750 sqft
5001 Jefferson Lane- Unit 113 Available 06/15/20 Get 1/2 off your April Rent!! Welcome Home to your Upgraded & Renovated 2 Bedroom! - The Gove features two one bedroom floor plans and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Encina
5 Units Available
The Luxe
2501 Hurley Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated residential community with multiple apartment and townhome floor plans. Nestled in Arden-Arcade, just 20 minutes from Downtown Sacramento. Fitness center, pool, clubhouse, and business center for residents.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
Woodside
8 Units Available
The Archer
817 Fulton Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,200
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
835 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Archer in Arden-Arcade. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Northrup
1 Unit Available
Larkspur
2525 Larkspur Ln, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Larkspur Apartments in Sacramento, CA features newly remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Woodside
6 Units Available
Montecito Villas
2400 Sierra Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
960 sqft
Mediterranean-style living in Arden. Community features include a well-equipped fitness center and a BBQ and picnic area. Close to Downtown Sacramento and the American River bike trail.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Encina
5 Units Available
Courtyard at Artisan Square
1503 Fulton Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A nice mixture of beauty and comfort, these units offer easy access to I-80 and Hwy 50, restaurants, Sac State University, and more. Units provide quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Arden Oaks
1 Unit Available
3810 Random Ln
3810 Random Lane, Arden-Arcade, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
5288 sqft
Grand Ranch Style Home in Prestigious Arden Oaks! Freshly updated with new carpet & paint. Hardwood floors, Gourmet Chef's Kitchen with granite counter & center island. Multi-generational open floor plan with separate living spaces.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Del Paso Manor
1 Unit Available
3910 El Camino Ave
3910 El Camino Avenue, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
950 sqft
Great Two Bedroom that Shows Pride of Ownership - This 2 Bed 1 Bath duplex has it all from beautiful wood flooring in the living spaces and carpet in the bedrooms. Tons of cabinet space in large kitchen with nook.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arden Park Vista
1 Unit Available
671 El Encino Way
671 El Encino Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1554 sqft
671 El Encino Way - Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom with Den or Office Space. Rustic Style home. Located near the American River, Watt Ave and Fair Oaks Blvd. This home requires a one-year lease.
Results within 1 mile of Arden-Arcade
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Woodside
6 Units Available
The Villas at Fair Oaks
2233 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
940 sqft
Located adjacent to Pavilions Shopping Center and across from Campus Commons Golf Course, this community offers a picnic area, covered parking, sundeck and pool. Apartment features include granite countertops, patios/balconies and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Campus Commons
7 Units Available
La Provence
230 Cadillac Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
1226 sqft
Convenient location on Fair Oaks Boulevard near downtown Sacramento. Interior upgrades include stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free community bikes.

1 of 9

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
College-Glen
1 Unit Available
3014 Chestnut Hill Drive
3014 Chestnut Hill Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
College Greens Duplex - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in College Greens.
Results within 5 miles of Arden-Arcade
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
Winn Park Lofts
2813 Q Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,495
471 sqft
2813 Q Street - 102 Available 05/04/20 Spacious Studio in Midtown Sacramento's hottest new build - Welcome to Winn Park Lofts - Welcome to Winn Park Lofts Sacramentos newest residential development in one of Midtowns most desirable areas.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
Zanita Townhomes
5034 Manzanita Avenue, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Enjoy all of the comforts of a house without the hefty price tag. Affordable and spacious, Zanita Townhomes offer all the comforts that you want, washer/dryer in your town home, central heat and air, dishwasher and much more.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
Hillsdale
2 Units Available
The Harlow
6830 Walerga Rd, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
839 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located in Sacramento, this community is near freeways and area shopping. Each home offers a washer and dryer, large patios, and gas appliances. The gated community features a spa, pool area and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
East Sacramento
33 Units Available
GIO Apartments
3675 T St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,900
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1045 sqft
1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 12-MONTH LEASE*In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
$
Glenwood Meadows
4 Units Available
Morningside Creek Apartments
410 Bell Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,319
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
833 sqft
Morningside Creek offers spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with vibrant interiors, engaging community amenities and an unbeatable location.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
2 Units Available
The Bungalows
2091 West La Loma Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
670 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bungalows in Rancho Cordova. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:53pm
Land Park
14 Units Available
ONYX Midtown Apartments
1818 X Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1036 sqft
Located in the Tower District along Sacramento's Broadway Corridor, ONYX is a smoke free community nestled between the hustle of Midtown and the leafy Land Park & Curtis Park neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Glenwood Meadows
10 Units Available
The Charleston
4337 Norwood Ave, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
812 sqft
Just a short walk from coffee shops and restaurants. Near Martha Rivers Park. Each home offers spacious, open floor plans with gourmet kitchens, as well as an on-site luxury pool, patio area and park space.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
12 Units Available
BDX at Capital Village
3175 Data Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
Studio
$1,555
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1168 sqft
BDX at Capital Village is a BRAND NEW, mid-rise, luxury apartment community conveniently located within Capital Village shopping center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
South Rosemont
5 Units Available
Rosemont Park
9190 Schmuckley Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
996 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
We offer spacious, well-designed 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment and townhouse floorplans in a tranquil park-like setting. We were rated 4+ STARS by our residents in a nationwide resident survey.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
98Hundred
9800 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,383
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
944 sqft
Surrounded by scenic greenery, this apartment complex offers superb community amenities including putting green, volleyball court, 24-hour gym, and business center. Rooms have air conditioning, dishwasher, and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Midtown
228 Units Available
The Press at Midtown Quarter
1714 21st Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,784
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,180
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1026 sqft
Rarely does a property meet you right where you're at until now! The Press Midtown Sacramento Apartments is everything you want it to be. Finally, a landmark for MidTown that brings unprecedented amenities and access to all that Sacramento offers.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Arden-Arcade, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Arden-Arcade renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

