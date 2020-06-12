/
2 bedroom apartments
169 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Arden-Arcade, CA
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
The Grove
2405 Walnut Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
750 sqft
5001 Jefferson Lane- Unit 113 Available 06/15/20 Get 1/2 off your April Rent!! Welcome Home to your Upgraded & Renovated 2 Bedroom! - The Gove features two one bedroom floor plans and two bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Encina
8 Units Available
The Luxe
2501 Hurley Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
775 sqft
Gated residential community with multiple apartment and townhome floor plans. Nestled in Arden-Arcade, just 20 minutes from Downtown Sacramento. Fitness center, pool, clubhouse, and business center for residents.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Northrup
9 Units Available
Falls At Arden
2345 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
987 sqft
Multiple floor plans, including three-bedroom townhomes. Indoor and outdoor pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, and playground for residents. Close to University Park Mall, Sky Zone Trampoline Park and I-90.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Woodside
6 Units Available
Montecito Villas
2400 Sierra Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
960 sqft
Mediterranean-style living in Arden. Community features include a well-equipped fitness center and a BBQ and picnic area. Close to Downtown Sacramento and the American River bike trail.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Sierra Oaks
6 Units Available
The Retro
2500 Fair Oaks Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
745 sqft
Welcome to The Retro Apartments located in the heart of Sacramento. We offer studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom one-bath apartments. We currently have two sparkling pools and four laundry rooms on site.
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
Woodside
7 Units Available
The Archer
817 Fulton Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
835 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Archer in Arden-Arcade. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Encina
4 Units Available
Courtyard at Artisan Square
1503 Fulton Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
912 sqft
A nice mixture of beauty and comfort, these units offer easy access to I-80 and Hwy 50, restaurants, Sac State University, and more. Units provide quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Marconi North
1 Unit Available
3001 Marconi Avenue
3001 Marconi Avenue, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1415 sqft
3001 Marconi Avenue Available 06/17/20 Home For Rent! - This 2bd /1 ba home has a "2" Car Detached Garage and will be ready for your family soon! This home has a Living/ Family Room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northrup
1 Unit Available
1019 Dornajo Way #263
1019 Dornajo Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
968 sqft
1019 Dornajo Way #263 Available 07/09/20 - No Cats Allowed (RLNE4812931)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Del Paso Manor
1 Unit Available
3910 El Camino Ave
3910 El Camino Avenue, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
950 sqft
Great Two Bedroom that Shows Pride of Ownership - This 2 Bed 1 Bath duplex has it all from beautiful wood flooring in the living spaces and carpet in the bedrooms. Tons of cabinet space in large kitchen with nook.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arden Park Vista
1 Unit Available
671 El Encino Way
671 El Encino Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1554 sqft
671 El Encino Way - Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom with Den or Office Space. Rustic Style home. Located near the American River, Watt Ave and Fair Oaks Blvd. This home requires a one-year lease.
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Northrup
1 Unit Available
900 Bell Street - 1
900 Bell St, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Cute updated duplex in central location. Spacious living room with laminate flooring. Kitchen overlooks a large dining room with a slider to the backyard. Nice size bedrooms. Nice backyard with covered patio. 1 car garage. Pets will be considered.
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
5001 Jefferson Lane
5001 Jefferson Lane, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
750 sqft
The Gove features two one bedroom floor plans and two bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
Mariemont - Gordon Heights
1 Unit Available
4389 Fair Oaks Boulevard
4389 Fair Oaks Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1200 sqft
Gigantic 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom cottage style patio home which has been updated with newer plush modern flooring, all appliances included, faux wood blinds and warm designer paint.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Del Paso Manor
1 Unit Available
2446 Ione Street
2446 Ione Street, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
950 sqft
Charismatic 2 Bedroom Duplex in desirable neighborhood - Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex is in a great neighborhood near Carmichael and features a large living room with a wood-burning fireplace and beautiful built-in bookcases, two wall A/C
Results within 1 mile of Arden-Arcade
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
College-Glen
1 Unit Available
Huntington Apartments
3225 Julliard Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
980 sqft
Open Concept 2nd Floor 2 Bedroom - The Huntington Apartment Homes are Currently Under Renovation. No Car? Well have no fear.
Last updated June 12 at 12:00pm
$
La Riviera
6 Units Available
River Blu
8795 La Riviera Dr, La Riviera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Blu in La Riviera. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Woodside
7 Units Available
The Villas at Fair Oaks
2233 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
940 sqft
Located adjacent to Pavilions Shopping Center and across from Campus Commons Golf Course, this community offers a picnic area, covered parking, sundeck and pool. Apartment features include granite countertops, patios/balconies and stainless-steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
College-Glen
42 Units Available
Rivercrest Apartments
7928 La Riviera Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
964 sqft
Rivercrest Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA offers one, two and three bedroom apartments with a variety of over-sized restyled and standard interiors and amenities that meet a wide variety of tastes and needs.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Campus Commons
7 Units Available
La Provence
230 Cadillac Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
963 sqft
Convenient location on Fair Oaks Boulevard near downtown Sacramento. Interior upgrades include stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free community bikes.
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
1 Unit Available
Windsor Ridge
9551 Butterfield Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
938 sqft
Bordering the Fremont Canal and a quick trip to the Fremont Flea Market, this community provides residents with garage parking, elevator access and a resident lounge. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Old North Sacramento
15 Units Available
Fountains At Point West
1761 Heritage Ln, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1150 sqft
Fountains at Point West Apartments has an amazing array of luxurious amenities, including a pool, 24-hour gym, media room, sports courts, sauna, hot tub, parks and parking. Units include granite countertops, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sierra Oaks
1 Unit Available
2474 American River Dr
2474 American River Drive, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1676 sqft
Spacious and Stylish Two Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms Single Family House in Sacramento. This property is surrounded by gorgeous mature trees and manicured grounds. This home has a semi-open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakdale
1 Unit Available
4620 Kinsella Lane
4620 Kinsella Way, North Highlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
4620 Kinsella Lane Available 07/22/20 2bd/1ba Duplex with Garage near American River College - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located near Mytle & Auburn Blvd.
Arden-Arcade Apartments with GarageArden-Arcade Apartments with GymArden-Arcade Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArden-Arcade Apartments with ParkingArden-Arcade Apartments with Pool
