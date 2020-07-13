/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:31 AM
117 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Arden-Arcade, CA
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Northrup
Falls At Arden
2345 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,350
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Multiple floor plans, including three-bedroom townhomes. Indoor and outdoor pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, and playground for residents. Close to University Park Mall, Sky Zone Trampoline Park and I-90.
Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Woodside
The Archer
817 Fulton Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,200
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
835 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Archer in Arden-Arcade. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
6 Units Available
Woodside
Montecito Villas
2400 Sierra Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
960 sqft
Mediterranean-style living in Arden. Community features include a well-equipped fitness center and a BBQ and picnic area. Close to Downtown Sacramento and the American River bike trail.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
3 Units Available
Northrup
Larkspur
2525 Larkspur Ln, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
936 sqft
Larkspur Apartments in Sacramento, CA features newly remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 1 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
Greenwood
The Grove
2405 Walnut Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to your Upgraded & Renovated 1 Bedroom! - The Gove features two one bedroom floor plans and two bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
1 Unit Available
Mira Loma
Arbor Walk Apartments
3910 Auburn Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
Near Watt Avenue and I-80, this complex offers plank-style flooring, quartz countertops, vaulted ceilings and new stainless steel appliances. The lighting is contemporary, and most units have been recently updated.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Bellview
2612 Ethan Way
2612 Ethan Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
836 sqft
Great 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Sacramento! Conveniently located to downtown, Cal-Expo, and major freeways. Private back yard, pets allowed (see pet policy below). Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water, and yard care.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Marconi South
2833 Sweet Way
2833 Sweet Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1026 sqft
2833 Sweet Way Available 08/21/20 Wonderful Arden Area 2bd/1ba Duplex with Bonus Room & Garage - This Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located in the Arden area of Sacramento near Fulton Avenue & El Camino Avenue.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Arcade Village
3408 Kevin Court
3408 Kevin Court, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1749 sqft
3408 Kevin Court Available 08/24/20 Wonderful 3bd/2ba Home near Whitney & Watt Avenue - This Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located near Whitney & Watt Avenue in Sacramento.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Woodside
544 Woodside Oaks, #2
544 Woodside Oaks, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
544 Woodside Oaks, #2 Available 09/03/20 Two bedroom Condo in Alicante Villas - Stunning newly updated 2 bedroom and 2 bath unit with cozy living room, stainless steel appliances, and an in-unit washer/dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Arden Oaks
3810 Random Ln
3810 Random Lane, Arden-Arcade, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
5288 sqft
Grand Ranch Style Home in Prestigious Arden Oaks! Freshly updated with new carpet & paint. Hardwood floors, Gourmet Chef's Kitchen with granite counter & center island. Multi-generational open floor plan with separate living spaces.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bellview
2711 Danube Dr
2711 Danube Drive, Arden-Arcade, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1997 sqft
2711 Danube Dr Available 08/15/20 Large Updated Home in Convenient Location with Utilities Included - This big and beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 full bath Sacramento home has all the amenities for comfortable living.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Woodside
792 Woodside East Lane Unit 11
792 Woodside Ln E, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
962 sqft
792 Woodside East Lane Unit 11 Available 08/14/20 - There will be a flat rate of $50 for utilities each month, due on the 1st along with rent.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northrup
2430 Larkspur Lane Unit 282
2430 Larkspur Lane, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
990 sqft
- No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5867243)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Edison
4356 Zephyr Way
4356 Zephyr Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1034 sqft
4356 Zephyr Way Available 08/06/20 Spacious 2bd/1ba Duplex with Many Amenities - Use of Private Community Park - This wonderful 2bd 1ba duplex is located in Sacramento near Edison & Norris Avenue.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northrup
2336 Villanova Cir Apt 3
2336 Villanovo Circle, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
900 sqft
Beautiful Two Bedrooms/One Bathroom Apartment in Sacramento Welcome to the new standard in Arden! This newly remodeled apartment home offers sophistication, comfort, and quality refinement in a great location close to everything.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northrup
1019 Dornajo Way #263
1019 Dornajo Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
968 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE4812931)
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Woodside
2400 Northrop Avenue
2400 Northrop Avenue, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1326 sqft
Available 04/11/20 Welcome to your Home Sweet Home in Sacramento!! This is the right unit of a duplex and the left unit is also available for rent.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Woodside
2402 Northrop Avenue
2402 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1326 sqft
Welcome to your Home Sweet Home in Sacramento!! This is the left unit of a duplex and the right unit is also available for rent.
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
Mission
3345 Mission Ave
3345 Mission Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1657 sqft
3345 Mission Ave Available 11/01/19 Remodeled Modern 3 Bed 2 Bath 1,670 sqft Carmichael Home - Rental Qualifications and Policies for this property: FICO score of 600 or higher. Income of three times the rent. No evictions nor open bankruptcies.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Woodside
2208 Woodside Lane, 6
2208 Woodside Lane, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
781 sqft
2 bed 1 bath Condo! - 2208 Woodside Lane, Unit 6 is an inviting, cozy condo in the heart of Sacramento.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Greenwood
5001 Jefferson Lane
5001 Jefferson Lane, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
750 sqft
The Gove features two one bedroom floor plans and two bedroom apartments.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
49 Units Available
College-Glen
Rivercrest Apartments
7928 La Riviera Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1176 sqft
Rivercrest Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA offers one, two and three bedroom apartments with a variety of over-sized restyled and standard interiors and amenities that meet a wide variety of tastes and needs.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
6 Units Available
La Riviera
River Blu
8795 La Riviera Dr, La Riviera, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Blu in La Riviera. View photos, descriptions and more!
