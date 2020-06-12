/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
97 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Arden-Arcade, CA
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Northrup
9 Units Available
Falls At Arden
2345 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
987 sqft
Multiple floor plans, including three-bedroom townhomes. Indoor and outdoor pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, and playground for residents. Close to University Park Mall, Sky Zone Trampoline Park and I-90.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Woodside
6 Units Available
Montecito Villas
2400 Sierra Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
960 sqft
Mediterranean-style living in Arden. Community features include a well-equipped fitness center and a BBQ and picnic area. Close to Downtown Sacramento and the American River bike trail.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
Northrup
1 Unit Available
900 Bell Street - 1
900 Bell St, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Cute updated duplex in central location. Spacious living room with laminate flooring. Kitchen overlooks a large dining room with a slider to the backyard. Nice size bedrooms. Nice backyard with covered patio. 1 car garage. Pets will be considered.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:38am
Mariemont - Gordon Heights
1 Unit Available
4389 Fair Oaks Boulevard
4389 Fair Oaks Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1200 sqft
Gigantic 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom cottage style patio home which has been updated with newer plush modern flooring, all appliances included, faux wood blinds and warm designer paint.
1 of 22
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Northrup
1 Unit Available
1019 Dornajo Way #263
1019 Dornajo Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
968 sqft
1019 Dornajo Way #263 Available 07/09/20 - No Cats Allowed (RLNE4812931)
Results within 1 mile of Arden-Arcade
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
College-Glen
42 Units Available
Rivercrest Apartments
7928 La Riviera Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
964 sqft
Rivercrest Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA offers one, two and three bedroom apartments with a variety of over-sized restyled and standard interiors and amenities that meet a wide variety of tastes and needs.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Campus Commons
7 Units Available
La Provence
230 Cadillac Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
963 sqft
Convenient location on Fair Oaks Boulevard near downtown Sacramento. Interior upgrades include stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free community bikes.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
1 Unit Available
Windsor Ridge
9551 Butterfield Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
938 sqft
Bordering the Fremont Canal and a quick trip to the Fremont Flea Market, this community provides residents with garage parking, elevator access and a resident lounge. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Old North Sacramento
15 Units Available
Fountains At Point West
1761 Heritage Ln, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1150 sqft
Fountains at Point West Apartments has an amazing array of luxurious amenities, including a pool, 24-hour gym, media room, sports courts, sauna, hot tub, parks and parking. Units include granite countertops, fireplace and walk-in closets.
1 of 16
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Sierra Oaks
1 Unit Available
2474 American River Dr
2474 American River Drive, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1676 sqft
Spacious and Stylish Two Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms Single Family House in Sacramento. This property is surrounded by gorgeous mature trees and manicured grounds. This home has a semi-open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Arden-Arcade
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
Midtown
8 Units Available
1801L
1123 18th St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1082 sqft
Upscale living near the Crocker Art Museum and Historic Old Sacramento. Apartments feature high ceilings, plush carpeting and spacious layouts. Onsite pool, fitness center and courtyard provided.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
La Riviera
2 Units Available
Riverside Villas
2852 Paseo Rio Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
829 sqft
Located on the American River, this beautiful complex makes it easy to walk, bike and jog right from your front door. Amenities include various floor plans, central HVAC, updated kitchens and beautiful views.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:06am
Land Park
13 Units Available
ONYX Midtown Apartments
1818 X Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1036 sqft
Located in the Tower District along Sacramento's Broadway Corridor, ONYX is a smoke free community nestled between the hustle of Midtown and the leafy Land Park & Curtis Park neighborhoods.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
South Rosemont
5 Units Available
Rosemont Park
9190 Schmuckley Drive, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
996 sqft
We offer spacious, well-designed 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment and townhouse floorplans in a tranquil park-like setting. We were rated 4+ STARS by our residents in a nationwide resident survey.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
East Sacramento
34 Units Available
GIO Apartments
3675 T St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1045 sqft
1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 12-MONTH LEASE*In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
98Hundred
9800 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
944 sqft
Surrounded by scenic greenery, this apartment complex offers superb community amenities including putting green, volleyball court, 24-hour gym, and business center. Rooms have air conditioning, dishwasher, and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
CHANT
3 Units Available
Hidden Oaks
5979 Devecchi Ave, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
925 sqft
Hidden Oaks wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
South Rosemont
9 Units Available
Monte Bello Apartments
4001 S Watt Ave, Rosemont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
890 sqft
Monte Bello Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
$
Glenwood Meadows
4 Units Available
Morningside Creek Apartments
410 Bell Ave, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
833 sqft
Morningside Creek offers spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with vibrant interiors, engaging community amenities and an unbeatable location.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 11 at 07:33pm
1 Unit Available
Zanita Townhomes
5034 Manzanita Avenue, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Enjoy all of the comforts of a house without the hefty price tag. Affordable and spacious, Zanita Townhomes offer all the comforts that you want, washer/dryer in your town home, central heat and air, dishwasher and much more.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Alhambra Triangle
21 Units Available
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1139 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of midtown close to shopping and dining. Units feature high-end finishes, open spaces and lots of natural light.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Midtown
227 Units Available
The Press at Midtown Quarter
1714 21st Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1026 sqft
Rarely does a property meet you right where you're at until now! The Press Midtown Sacramento Apartments is everything you want it to be. Finally, a landmark for MidTown that brings unprecedented amenities and access to all that Sacramento offers.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:01am
Duarte
5 Units Available
Woodlake Close
2059 Royal Oaks Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1000 sqft
Woodlake Close offers cozy one and two bedroom apartments for rent that offer spacious kitchens, full-size washer and dryer in every unit, fireplace, patio or balcony, closet organizers and central heat and air.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Midtown
5 Units Available
Legado de Ravel Apartment Homes
1520 16th St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1053 sqft
Luxury community of mid-rise buildings located in the Midtown district of Downtown. One- and two-bedroom homes with designer appliances, washer/dryer and more. Community has fine dining, central heat and air and on-site staff.
