Apartment List
/
CA
/
arden arcade
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:31 AM

167 Apartments for rent in Arden-Arcade, CA with garage

Arden-Arcade apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Mira Loma
1 Unit Available
3624 Mulholland Way
3624 Mulholland Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
1880 sqft
This great home features a full bedroom and bathroom downstairs, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, fridge, gas range, and microwave all included. Central heat and air.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Del Paso Manor
1 Unit Available
3910 El Camino Ave
3910 El Camino Avenue, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
950 sqft
Great Two Bedroom that Shows Pride of Ownership - This 2 Bed 1 Bath duplex has it all from beautiful wood flooring in the living spaces and carpet in the bedrooms. Tons of cabinet space in large kitchen with nook.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arden Park Vista
1 Unit Available
671 El Encino Way
671 El Encino Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1554 sqft
671 El Encino Way - Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom with Den or Office Space. Rustic Style home. Located near the American River, Watt Ave and Fair Oaks Blvd. This home requires a one-year lease.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marconi North
1 Unit Available
3001 Marconi Avenue
3001 Marconi Avenue, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1415 sqft
3001 Marconi Avenue Available 06/17/20 Home For Rent! - This 2bd /1 ba home has a "2" Car Detached Garage and will be ready for your family soon! This home has a Living/ Family Room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arden Manor
1 Unit Available
1317 Rushden Dr
1317 Rushden Drive, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1281 sqft
Available 06/30/20 Beautiful Newly Remodeled Three Bedroom/Two Bathrooms Single Family House in Sacramento. 1317 Rushden Dr is close to Easter Seals Work Center, Sinbad Market & Bakery, Thomas Edison Language Institute, General Davie Jr.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Arden Oaks
1 Unit Available
3810 Random Ln
3810 Random Lane, Arden-Arcade, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
5288 sqft
Grand Ranch Style Home in Prestigious Arden Oaks! Freshly updated with new carpet & paint. Hardwood floors, Gourmet Chef's Kitchen with granite counter & center island. Multi-generational open floor plan with separate living spaces.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Northrup
1 Unit Available
900 Bell Street - 1
900 Bell St, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Large and recently updated duplex in central location. Spacious living room with laminate flooring. Kitchen overlooks a large dining room with a slider to the backyard. Good size bedrooms. Nice backyard with covered patio. 1 car attached garage.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Woodside
1 Unit Available
2400 Northrop Avenue
2400 Northrop Avenue, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1326 sqft
Available 04/11/20 Welcome to your Home Sweet Home in Sacramento!! This is the right unit of a duplex and the left unit is also available for rent.

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Woodside
1 Unit Available
2402 Northrop Avenue
2402 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1326 sqft
Welcome to your Home Sweet Home in Sacramento!! This is the left unit of a duplex and the right unit is also available for rent.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Del Paso Manor
1 Unit Available
2446 Ione Street
2446 Ione Street, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
950 sqft
Charismatic 2 Bedroom Duplex in desirable neighborhood - Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex is in a great neighborhood near Carmichael and features a large living room with a wood-burning fireplace and beautiful built-in bookcases, two wall A/C

1 of 42

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Mission
1 Unit Available
3345 Mission Ave
3345 Mission Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1657 sqft
3345 Mission Ave Available 11/01/19 Remodeled Modern 3 Bed 2 Bath 1,670 sqft Carmichael Home - Rental Qualifications and Policies for this property: FICO score of 600 or higher. Income of three times the rent. No evictions nor open bankruptcies.
Results within 1 mile of Arden-Arcade
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Old North Sacramento
15 Units Available
Fountains At Point West
1761 Heritage Ln, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,229
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,376
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1150 sqft
Fountains at Point West Apartments has an amazing array of luxurious amenities, including a pool, 24-hour gym, media room, sports courts, sauna, hot tub, parks and parking. Units include granite countertops, fireplace and walk-in closets.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sierra Oaks
1 Unit Available
2474 American River Dr
2474 American River Drive, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1676 sqft
Spacious and Stylish Two Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms Single Family House in Sacramento. This property is surrounded by gorgeous mature trees and manicured grounds. This home has a semi-open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining.

1 of 9

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
College-Glen
1 Unit Available
3014 Chestnut Hill Drive
3014 Chestnut Hill Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
College Greens Duplex - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in College Greens.
Results within 5 miles of Arden-Arcade
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Sacramento
34 Units Available
GIO Apartments
3675 T St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,900
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,985
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1045 sqft
1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 12-MONTH LEASE*In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
BDX at Capital Village
3175 Data Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
Studio
$1,360
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1168 sqft
BDX at Capital Village is a BRAND NEW, mid-rise, luxury apartment community conveniently located within Capital Village shopping center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
CHANT
3 Units Available
Hidden Oaks
5979 Devecchi Ave, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
925 sqft
Hidden Oaks wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Boulevard Park
10 Units Available
19J
1827 J Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,675
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
743 sqft
WELCOME TO 19J, MIDTOWN'S NEWEST HIGH-RISE RESIDENCES. 19J OFFERS ELEVATED RESIDENCES WITH MODERN SOPHISTICATION AND EXPANSIVE AMENITIES. 19J PROVIDES RESIDENTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE A PART OF A FLOURISHING AND DYNAMIC COMMUNITY.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Midtown
228 Units Available
The Press at Midtown Quarter
1714 21st Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,784
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,180
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1026 sqft
Rarely does a property meet you right where you're at until now! The Press Midtown Sacramento Apartments is everything you want it to be. Finally, a landmark for MidTown that brings unprecedented amenities and access to all that Sacramento offers.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3250 Laurelhurst Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,194
1454 sqft
Upscale apartments with open layouts in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, in-unit washer/dryers, walk-in closets and marble countertops. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Zanita Townhomes
5034 Manzanita Avenue, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Enjoy all of the comforts of a house without the hefty price tag. Affordable and spacious, Zanita Townhomes offer all the comforts that you want, washer/dryer in your town home, central heat and air, dishwasher and much more.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
Antelope
12 Units Available
Antelope Ridge Apartments
4400 Shandwick Dr, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,413
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,987
1125 sqft
Gated apartment community in a parklike setting close to Antelope Community Park. Fully equipped kitchens with a gas range and maple cabinetry. Several swimming pools and spas on site. Tenants enjoy planned social activities.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Alhambra Triangle
22 Units Available
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,595
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,655
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1139 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of midtown close to shopping and dining. Units feature high-end finishes, open spaces and lots of natural light.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Downtown Sacramento
3 Units Available
Fremont Mews
1400 P St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,696
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,218
1008 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless-steel appliances and washer/dryer in every unit. Prime location close to parks, sporting and concert venues, shopping dining and museums. Studio, one and two-bedroom apartments available.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Arden-Arcade, CA

Arden-Arcade apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Arden-Arcade 1 BedroomsArden-Arcade 2 BedroomsArden-Arcade 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsArden-Arcade 3 BedroomsArden-Arcade Accessible ApartmentsArden-Arcade Apartments with Balcony
Arden-Arcade Apartments with GarageArden-Arcade Apartments with GymArden-Arcade Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArden-Arcade Apartments with ParkingArden-Arcade Apartments with Pool
Arden-Arcade Apartments with Washer-DryerArden-Arcade Dog Friendly ApartmentsArden-Arcade Furnished ApartmentsArden-Arcade Pet Friendly PlacesArden-Arcade Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CA
Davis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CA
Fair Oaks, CAPittsburg, CAOrangevale, CAManteca, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

GreenwoodNorthrup
WoodsideEncina
Del Paso ManorSierra Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoLos Medanos College
University of the PacificSacramento City College
Sierra College