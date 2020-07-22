All apartments in Arden-Arcade
Arbor Walk Apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:02 PM

Arbor Walk Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
3910 Auburn Blvd · (916) 621-5382
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3910 Auburn Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA 95821
Mira Loma

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 61 · Avail. now

$1,325

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arbor Walk Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
concierge
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Arborwalk is conveniently located near Watt Avenue and I-80 and is just minutes away from the State Capitol. Our residents enjoy the local shopping and dining hotspots right downtown. This community offers residents easy access to the essentials—schools, public transportation, and recreational venues of all types—all just a short drive away. Our apartment homes feature plank-style flooring, quartz counter-tops, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, contemporary lighting fixtures, and central heating and air conditioning. Arborwalk is a pet-friendly, gated community that now has in-home washers and dryers, along with a community laundry facility and private patios or balconies for residents to enjoy. Please call for a tour today—these newly remodeled homes are going fast.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.85x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: 45 lbs maximum weight
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $30
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $30
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arbor Walk Apartments have any available units?
Arbor Walk Apartments has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Arbor Walk Apartments have?
Some of Arbor Walk Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arbor Walk Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Arbor Walk Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arbor Walk Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Arbor Walk Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Arbor Walk Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Arbor Walk Apartments offers parking.
Does Arbor Walk Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arbor Walk Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arbor Walk Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Arbor Walk Apartments has a pool.
Does Arbor Walk Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Arbor Walk Apartments has accessible units.
Does Arbor Walk Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arbor Walk Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Arbor Walk Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Arbor Walk Apartments has units with air conditioning.
