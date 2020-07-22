Arbor Walk Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities carport concierge 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry accepts section 8 bbq/grill e-payments guest parking key fob access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Arborwalk is conveniently located near Watt Avenue and I-80 and is just minutes away from the State Capitol. Our residents enjoy the local shopping and dining hotspots right downtown. This community offers residents easy access to the essentials—schools, public transportation, and recreational venues of all types—all just a short drive away. Our apartment homes feature plank-style flooring, quartz counter-tops, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, contemporary lighting fixtures, and central heating and air conditioning. Arborwalk is a pet-friendly, gated community that now has in-home washers and dryers, along with a community laundry facility and private patios or balconies for residents to enjoy. Please call for a tour today—these newly remodeled homes are going fast.