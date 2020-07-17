All apartments in Arden-Arcade
2612 Ethan Way

Location

2612 Ethan Way, Arden-Arcade, CA 95821
Bellview

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Sacramento! Conveniently located to downtown, Cal-Expo, and major freeways. Private back yard, pets allowed (see pet policy below). Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water, and yard care. Owner responsible for sewer and trash.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Summary of Rental Qualifications and Application Process: Required Information - 1. Government issued ID; 2. Last 2 months of pay stubs (If paid weekly, submit last 8 pay stubs. If paid bi-weekly or semi-monthly, submit last 4 pay stubs) -OR- if self-employed, submit Schedule 1040 of last 2 years of Federal tax returns.&nbsp;Application Fees - $45 non-refundable application fee must be paid for each occupant 18 years of age or older. ALL OF THE FOLLOWING WILL BE REQUIRED UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED IN THE RENTAL ADVERTISEMENT:&nbsp;Income and Credit Score - Gross income of 3 times the monthly rent and credit score of 600. Lease&nbsp;Term -&nbsp;12 month lease.&nbsp;Liability Waiver -&nbsp;Enrollment&nbsp;in property damage liability waiver and subject to additional rent of $19.95/mo. (details at&nbsp;norcalpm.com/pdlw).&nbsp;Pets - Excluding assistance animals, pets are not accepted unless otherwise specified in the advertisement. If advertisement specifies that pets are accepted, no more than 3 pets will be permitted. Pets and service animals will be required to submit pet applications for approval at norcalpm.com/pets. If approved, an increased deposit and monthly pet rent of $50 per pet will be required.&nbsp;Common Reasons to be Declined - Incomplete application, evictions, collections from landlords or utility companies, credit score below required minimum limit, insufficient income, unsatisfactory references, non-discharged bankruptcies, pets (aggressive breeds not permitted, see norcalpm.com/breeds), or move-in dates beyond 15 days after approval notice. Felonies or criminal charges related to illegal manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance, bodily harm or destruction of property, or any sexual related offenses will be cause for a denied application. Time is of the Essence - Applications are processed in the order they are received. The first complete and qualified application will be awarded the right to lease the property. If approved, your application is good for 30 days. Your application file will be closed if we do not receive all necessary information within one week of submission. Availability and terms are subject to change. Real Property Management Select does not guarantee the accuracy of square footage on listing. $150 Resident Services Fee due upon move-in. Additional information can be viewed on our complete application found here. For USPS mailboxes, it is the responsibility of the tenant to obtain key for mailbox through USPS to facilitate security of mail. Beware of Craigslist Scams -&nbsp;Real Property Management Select does not advertise rental properties on Craigslist.

Visit PropertyManagementSelect.com or call (916) 571-0033. Real Property Management Select is a California licensed real estate broker, and an Equal Housing Opportunity provider.
CalDRE 01929055

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2612 Ethan Way have any available units?
2612 Ethan Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arden-Arcade, CA.
Is 2612 Ethan Way currently offering any rent specials?
2612 Ethan Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 Ethan Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2612 Ethan Way is pet friendly.
Does 2612 Ethan Way offer parking?
No, 2612 Ethan Way does not offer parking.
Does 2612 Ethan Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2612 Ethan Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 Ethan Way have a pool?
No, 2612 Ethan Way does not have a pool.
Does 2612 Ethan Way have accessible units?
No, 2612 Ethan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 Ethan Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2612 Ethan Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2612 Ethan Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2612 Ethan Way does not have units with air conditioning.
