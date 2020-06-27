Rent Calculator
All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 517 S Glenhurst Dr.
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
517 S Glenhurst Dr
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:34 AM
517 S Glenhurst Dr
517 South Glenhurst Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
517 South Glenhurst Drive, Anaheim, CA 92808
Sycamore Canyon
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great area! Quiet neighborhood. Tile and carpet. 2 car garage attached.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 517 S Glenhurst Dr have any available units?
517 S Glenhurst Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anaheim, CA
.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Anaheim Rent Report
.
What amenities does 517 S Glenhurst Dr have?
Some of 517 S Glenhurst Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 517 S Glenhurst Dr currently offering any rent specials?
517 S Glenhurst Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 S Glenhurst Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 S Glenhurst Dr is pet friendly.
Does 517 S Glenhurst Dr offer parking?
Yes, 517 S Glenhurst Dr offers parking.
Does 517 S Glenhurst Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 S Glenhurst Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 S Glenhurst Dr have a pool?
No, 517 S Glenhurst Dr does not have a pool.
Does 517 S Glenhurst Dr have accessible units?
No, 517 S Glenhurst Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 517 S Glenhurst Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 S Glenhurst Dr has units with dishwashers.
