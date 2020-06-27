All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 517 S Glenhurst Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
517 S Glenhurst Dr
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:34 AM

517 S Glenhurst Dr

517 South Glenhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

517 South Glenhurst Drive, Anaheim, CA 92808
Sycamore Canyon

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great area! Quiet neighborhood. Tile and carpet. 2 car garage attached.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 S Glenhurst Dr have any available units?
517 S Glenhurst Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 S Glenhurst Dr have?
Some of 517 S Glenhurst Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 S Glenhurst Dr currently offering any rent specials?
517 S Glenhurst Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 S Glenhurst Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 S Glenhurst Dr is pet friendly.
Does 517 S Glenhurst Dr offer parking?
Yes, 517 S Glenhurst Dr offers parking.
Does 517 S Glenhurst Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 S Glenhurst Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 S Glenhurst Dr have a pool?
No, 517 S Glenhurst Dr does not have a pool.
Does 517 S Glenhurst Dr have accessible units?
No, 517 S Glenhurst Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 517 S Glenhurst Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 S Glenhurst Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sycamore Canyon Apartments
8201 E Blackwillow Cir
Anaheim, CA 92808
Lakeview Manor
4700 E McKinnon Dr
Anaheim, CA 92807
Royal Palms
1295 E Lincoln Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes
1640 W Ball Road
Anaheim, CA 92802
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Fay Ln
1111-15 West Fay Lane
Anaheim, CA 92805
Lemon Terrace
1016 South Lemon Street
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles