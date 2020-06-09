Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan extra storage refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly accessible on-site laundry 24hr laundry bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse

Anaheim Cottages offers you quaint neighborhood charm with modern conveniences. Our kitchens and bathrooms have tile flooring, and also have central heat, crown molding, walk in closets, and patios in our apartment homes. Here at Anaheim Cottages, you get all the features youre looking for at the price you want.Join your neighbors for a BBQ by our sparkling swimming pool. Our spacious units make it easy to come home and hard to leave. Our residents truly enjoy living at Anaheim Cottages, and you will, too!



Located minutes from downtown Anaheim, Anaheim resorts, and multiple parks, you can take a day to spend in Disneyland, or explore many of the shops, restaurants, and cafes for which Anaheim is famous. With Anaheim Cottages, you get the best of both worlds: city living with the comfort of a cozy cottage. Come home to a better life at Anaheim Cottages.