All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like Anaheim Cottages.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
Anaheim Cottages
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:00 PM

Anaheim Cottages

2544 W Winston Rd · (815) 324-6599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
West Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2544 W Winston Rd, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit M4 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,936

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2550 · Avail. Aug 17

$2,339

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Anaheim Cottages.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
Anaheim Cottages offers you quaint neighborhood charm with modern conveniences. Our kitchens and bathrooms have tile flooring, and also have central heat, crown molding, walk in closets, and patios in our apartment homes. Here at Anaheim Cottages, you get all the features youre looking for at the price you want.Join your neighbors for a BBQ by our sparkling swimming pool. Our spacious units make it easy to come home and hard to leave. Our residents truly enjoy living at Anaheim Cottages, and you will, too!\n\nLocated minutes from downtown Anaheim, Anaheim resorts, and multiple parks, you can take a day to spend in Disneyland, or explore many of the shops, restaurants, and cafes for which Anaheim is famous. With Anaheim Cottages, you get the best of both worlds: city living with the comfort of a cozy cottage. Come home to a better life at Anaheim Cottages.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1 month, 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $48
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: 75 lbs max. No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Comes with 1 assigned space. extra space rentals available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Anaheim Cottages have any available units?
Anaheim Cottages has 2 units available starting at $1,936 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does Anaheim Cottages have?
Some of Anaheim Cottages's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Anaheim Cottages currently offering any rent specials?
Anaheim Cottages is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Anaheim Cottages pet-friendly?
Yes, Anaheim Cottages is pet friendly.
Does Anaheim Cottages offer parking?
Yes, Anaheim Cottages offers parking.
Does Anaheim Cottages have units with washers and dryers?
No, Anaheim Cottages does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Anaheim Cottages have a pool?
Yes, Anaheim Cottages has a pool.
Does Anaheim Cottages have accessible units?
Yes, Anaheim Cottages has accessible units.
Does Anaheim Cottages have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Anaheim Cottages has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Anaheim Cottages?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Anaheim Place
1225 North Dresden Place
Anaheim, CA 92801
Athenian
111 North Western Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92801
Breve Park
5601 E Orangethorpe Ave
Anaheim, CA 92807
Los Olivos
1666 West Pampas Lane
Anaheim, CA 92802
The Mix at CTR City
184 W Center St Prom
Anaheim, CA 92805
Parallel
1105 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Alexan CTR City
255 North Anaheim Boulevard
Anaheim, CA 92805
Villa Barcelona
321 E Orangewood Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92802

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity