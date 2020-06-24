1801 E Katella Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool hot tub

(long term, short term, corporate housing, fully Furnished studio-furniture optional)

Welcome to Stadium Lofts, situated in Platinum Triangle. This luxuries community offers resort style amenities with charming courtyards lined with palm trees centered by a magnificent pool. Home to the two major stadiums (Honda Center and Angel Stadium), and bordered by interstate 5 and Santa Ana River. Close to Disney land, shopping, dining and entertainment.

Enter into a this spacious and stunning Studio loft with hardwood flooring throughout, walk-in closet, with a beautiful kitchen that offers stainless steel appliances, and modern European style cabinets. The spa like bathroom offers new shower stall, vanity and flooring with plenty of room to move around. The unit also comes with Washer and dryer.

And if you just need to quick grab a bite, just walk downstairs to your favorite restaurant. This is the ultimate luxury living. Furniture is optional.