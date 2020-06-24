All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1801 E Katella Avenue

1801 East Katella Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1801 East Katella Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92805
Southeast Anaheim

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
hot tub
(long term, short term, corporate housing, fully Furnished studio-furniture optional)
Welcome to Stadium Lofts, situated in Platinum Triangle. This luxuries community offers resort style amenities with charming courtyards lined with palm trees centered by a magnificent pool. Home to the two major stadiums (Honda Center and Angel Stadium), and bordered by interstate 5 and Santa Ana River. Close to Disney land, shopping, dining and entertainment.
Enter into a this spacious and stunning Studio loft with hardwood flooring throughout, walk-in closet, with a beautiful kitchen that offers stainless steel appliances, and modern European style cabinets. The spa like bathroom offers new shower stall, vanity and flooring with plenty of room to move around. The unit also comes with Washer and dryer.
And if you just need to quick grab a bite, just walk downstairs to your favorite restaurant. This is the ultimate luxury living. Furniture is optional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 E Katella Avenue have any available units?
1801 E Katella Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 E Katella Avenue have?
Some of 1801 E Katella Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 E Katella Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1801 E Katella Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 E Katella Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1801 E Katella Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1801 E Katella Avenue offer parking?
No, 1801 E Katella Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1801 E Katella Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1801 E Katella Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 E Katella Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1801 E Katella Avenue has a pool.
Does 1801 E Katella Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1801 E Katella Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 E Katella Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 E Katella Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
