Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7361 E Calle Merida
7361 East Calle Merida
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Tucson
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
Location
7361 East Calle Merida, Tucson, AZ 85710
Vista Del Sahuaro
Amenities
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful Eastside three bedroom, two bath with convenient location near Kolb & Broadway. Open floor plan and full of character and charm. Large fenced yard.Small dogs ok.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7361 E Calle Merida have any available units?
7361 E Calle Merida doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tucson, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tucson Rent Report
.
Is 7361 E Calle Merida currently offering any rent specials?
7361 E Calle Merida isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7361 E Calle Merida pet-friendly?
Yes, 7361 E Calle Merida is pet friendly.
Does 7361 E Calle Merida offer parking?
No, 7361 E Calle Merida does not offer parking.
Does 7361 E Calle Merida have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7361 E Calle Merida does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7361 E Calle Merida have a pool?
No, 7361 E Calle Merida does not have a pool.
Does 7361 E Calle Merida have accessible units?
No, 7361 E Calle Merida does not have accessible units.
Does 7361 E Calle Merida have units with dishwashers?
No, 7361 E Calle Merida does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7361 E Calle Merida have units with air conditioning?
No, 7361 E Calle Merida does not have units with air conditioning.
