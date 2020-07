Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly basketball court bbq/grill carport dog park fire pit

Situated in a well-kept area, Fox Point Apartment Homes offer all the perks of living in the city without the hassles of city living. Fox Point Apartment Homes is just minutes away from a wide selection of fine dining, spectacular shopping and entertainment attractions. Every important convenience is located just steps outside your door. Our spacious one and two bedroom floor plans are creatively designed with attractive amenities to enhance your lifestyle. Our all electric fully-equipped kitchens with flexible space for you to design, accent wall program, and generous walk-in closets are just a few of the standard features included in each apartment home. These custom-quality residences are sure to please and inspire!Become a resident of Fox Point Apartment Homes and gain access to all the wonderful community amenities and services we offer. Community features include a heated sparkling swimming pool with soothing spa, modern clubhouse and business center, mature landscaping, gated access, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a convenient clothes-care facility and more! Fox Point was designed to compliment your personal lifestyle and provide convenience for stress free living. View our stunning photos and see why Fox Point Apartment Homes is the ideal place to call home.