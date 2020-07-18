All apartments in Tucson
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:10 AM

423 E Delano Street

423 East Delano Street · (520) 390-6920
Location

423 East Delano Street, Tucson, AZ 85705
Keeling

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
Great location, efficient living in this 6 duplex community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 423 E Delano Street have any available units?
423 E Delano Street has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
Is 423 E Delano Street currently offering any rent specials?
423 E Delano Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 E Delano Street pet-friendly?
No, 423 E Delano Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 423 E Delano Street offer parking?
No, 423 E Delano Street does not offer parking.
Does 423 E Delano Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 E Delano Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 E Delano Street have a pool?
No, 423 E Delano Street does not have a pool.
Does 423 E Delano Street have accessible units?
No, 423 E Delano Street does not have accessible units.
Does 423 E Delano Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 E Delano Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 423 E Delano Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 E Delano Street does not have units with air conditioning.

