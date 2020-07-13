All apartments in Tucson
Find more places like Retreat at Speedway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucson, AZ
/
Retreat at Speedway
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:02 AM

Retreat at Speedway

7401 E Speedway Blvd · (520) 214-7277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tucson
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7401 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85710

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 22206 · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Unit 22102 · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Unit 21203 · Avail. Jul 17

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 04202 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 984 sqft

Unit 11201 · Avail. now

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 984 sqft

Unit 16104 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 998 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Retreat at Speedway.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
24hr gym
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
online portal
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
The Retreat at Speedway Apartment Homes provides an apartment in Tucson, AZ that delivers desirable amenities and incredible mountain views. Our community is easy to find yet stylishly tucked away behind full landscaping and plentiful extras. Not far from public transportation, the Retreat is close to great jobs and schools as well as carefree recreation, entertainment, and shopping.

With flexibility in floor plans, the Retreat offers both one and two-bedroom apartments. The open floor plans welcome the Arizona sun to fill your home with light. Release your inner chef with a modern kitchen that sports energy-efficient appliances and plenty of counter and cabinet space while leading into a quaint dining area. A full washer and dryer comes with every apartment, and you’ll have plenty of storage with spacious walk-in closets. Sliding glass doors lead to private balconies so you can enjoy the Tuscon weather.

The wide array of amenities add luxury to our comfortable apartment homes. You

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Retreat at Speedway have any available units?
Retreat at Speedway has 11 units available starting at $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does Retreat at Speedway have?
Some of Retreat at Speedway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Retreat at Speedway currently offering any rent specials?
Retreat at Speedway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Retreat at Speedway pet-friendly?
Yes, Retreat at Speedway is pet friendly.
Does Retreat at Speedway offer parking?
Yes, Retreat at Speedway offers parking.
Does Retreat at Speedway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Retreat at Speedway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Retreat at Speedway have a pool?
Yes, Retreat at Speedway has a pool.
Does Retreat at Speedway have accessible units?
No, Retreat at Speedway does not have accessible units.
Does Retreat at Speedway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Retreat at Speedway has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Retreat at Speedway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Carondelet
6770 E Carondelet Dr
Tucson, AZ 85710
Aventura Apartment Homes
1700 W Prince Rd
Tucson, AZ 85705
255 North
255 N Granada Ave
Tucson, AZ 85701
Promontory Apartment Homes
60 W Stone Loop
Tucson, AZ 85704
Zona Rio
1001 W Saint Marys Rd
Tucson, AZ 85745
Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell
3201 E Fort Lowell Rd
Tucson, AZ 85716
Arches at Oracle
5921 N Oracle Rd
Tucson, AZ 85704
Las Brisas
2525 N Los Altos Ave
Tucson, AZ 85705

Similar Pages

Tucson 1 BedroomsTucson 2 Bedrooms
Tucson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTucson Pet Friendly Places
Tucson Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZ
Vail, AZSahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadway Pantano EastCampus FarmSam Hughes
Palo VerdeDietzAmphi
Carriage ParkMenlo Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity