Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center 24hr gym pool e-payments bbq/grill online portal cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport hot tub internet access internet cafe

The Retreat at Speedway Apartment Homes provides an apartment in Tucson, AZ that delivers desirable amenities and incredible mountain views. Our community is easy to find yet stylishly tucked away behind full landscaping and plentiful extras. Not far from public transportation, the Retreat is close to great jobs and schools as well as carefree recreation, entertainment, and shopping.



With flexibility in floor plans, the Retreat offers both one and two-bedroom apartments. The open floor plans welcome the Arizona sun to fill your home with light. Release your inner chef with a modern kitchen that sports energy-efficient appliances and plenty of counter and cabinet space while leading into a quaint dining area. A full washer and dryer comes with every apartment, and you’ll have plenty of storage with spacious walk-in closets. Sliding glass doors lead to private balconies so you can enjoy the Tuscon weather.



